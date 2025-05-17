A businessman's recent display of excessive wealth with a fleet of luxury vehicles went viral on X

A video that received 190,000 views on X, showed the varying models, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW models owned by Solly Soka, aka MySol

MySol is a mining tycoon, and a new video of his car collection proves that he has accumulated a lot of wealth

The recent video shows the extent of businessman MySol's material wealth. The mining magnate is no stranger to splurging on cars, and people recently got to see the extent of his riches in a recent viral clip.

Businessman MySol's collection of cars, such as BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes, left people amazed.

Source: UGC

A clip showing a fleet of MySol 's cars received lots of attention on social media. People had much to say after seeing the businessman flex his luxury cars.

MySol flaunts cars

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, BMWs branded "MySol" were part of more than ten luxury cars. The lineup included BMW X5s valued at R1.8 million, Mercedes-AMG G 63 worth just over R4 million, Mercedes-AMG GLS SUVs, specifically the GLS 63 4MATIC+ worth R4.2 million and more whips in various colours. Watch the videos of MySol's cars below:

SA remembers Sam Holdings

Briefly News reported on another businessman, Sam Mashengu of Sam Holdings, who showed people that he owns a variety of cars. The video of his unbelievable convoy of vehicles in Durban went viral on social media in 2020.

SA floored by MySol's expensive cars

The video of the fleet of cars attracted a lot of attention. Some people shared their brutally honest opinions, and some were not impressed. People criticised the businessman, saying that the luxury vehicles did not look fulfilling. Many warned MySol that SARS would investigate him after the display, referencing how Sam Holdings met its downfall following similar displays. In June 2020, Sam Holdings' trucks were auctioned off in dozens. Read the comments below:

Mercedes-AMG G63 is lauded as one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market.

Source: Getty Images

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"It’s his money and his ego that he has to please."

@YollyBlu commented:

"Ai that's just overdoing things but ke what can we say."

@sIRLumisi_Ls ajoked:

"He called SARS 1000 miles away from him, now they are going to be tongue 👅 & saliva."

@Melo_Malebo remarked:

"What an unnecessary entourage, this is not inspiring and doesn’t even look fulfilling. It’s all for show."

@masskreator1 wrote:

"He didn't learn from Sam🤷🏾‍♂️"

@PressPlaySA said:

"We have seen this movie before, same script, different cast 🎬🤔Sam holding, Hamilton, MamKhize etc."

@GeeNkosina94703 added:

"There was a guy Sam in Mpumalanga, he used to do this at some point, he drove his fleet to Durban, and today, he is history."

