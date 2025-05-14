An American man’s love letter to Gateway Mall in KZN had people loving Durban even more

The guy shared a video on TikTok showing the mall’s beauty and size, as well as his struggle with the heat in the warm city, despite having an air conditioner

Social media users were proud, with many welcoming him and joking that the secret was out about the city's hotspots

An American was impressed with Durba's Gateway Mall's aesthetics. Image: @theafrofuturist

Source: TikTok

A clip shared by an excited US visitor had South Africans smiling after seeing his glowing reaction to Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @theafrofuturist, had Mzansi welcoming him warmly and feeling proud of one of their best malls.

The Gateway Mall wows the visitor

The video starts with the creator showing the fresh green lawns and stunning exterior of Gateway Mall, clearly already obsessed. He moves to the jaw-dropping entrance and pans the camera across the mall's epic architecture. His excitement is impossible to miss.

Inside, he explores multiple levels, showcasing the shops, layout, and even a section he guesses is newly built, which left him stunned. While enjoying himself, he also shares his struggle with Durban’s heat, even indoors! Between laughing and wiping sweat, he jokes about surviving SA summers and shows love for local languages, flexing by knowing a bit of Xhosa and saying he was surviving with it in Zululand.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA locals show the US man big love

Social media users commented with floods of heartwarming responses. Many Durbanites proudly welcomed the American to their city and told him he’d never want to leave. Some advised him to try Ballito Mall and Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, saying he wouldn't shut his mouth. Others just loved the way he genuinely appreciated the vibes and culture.

A US man showed off a newly revamped section of Gateway Mall in Umhlanga. Image: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

User @arisha Bharath said:

"I live in Durban, making me proud here 😂hehe welcome and I hope you enjoy your stay, we are definitely the friendliest place to be."

User @zimkhit3 🇿🇦 shared:

"KZN is over the top but underrated by the media."

User @Cebithefitnubian joked:

"Don’t show it to the world 😩 they believe we are in the desert without water."

User @Nondoo added:

"I saw this man, and he looked at me with so much joy guys 😭 I thought ndimhle (I was pretty) but Gateway was just exciting him ke sana."

User @SydenhamStekkie 🇿🇦 advised:

"Gateway is lovely. Do Ballito next 😊."

User @Jeegsaw said:

"It's refreshing to see someone appreciate Durban ☺️, priceless 🤌. Just gained a follower☺️. Siyakwamukela Ethekwini (we welcome you in Durban)😊."

