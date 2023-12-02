Xandra Pohl's boyfriend, Jack Touzet, belongs to the wealthy Touzet family from Miami. He is the child of billionaire Rudy Touzet and Lydia Touzet of Banyan Street Capital, a minority-owned, vertically integrated real estate investment firm specialising in creative, value-added strategies that deliver high-risk-adjusted returns to investors.

Jack and his girlfriend Xandra. Just like his father, a business mogul, Jack also looks forward to venturing into business and specialising in real estate. Photo: @Touzet (modified by author)

Even though Jack hails from a wealthy family, he only rose to fame following his publicised romantic affair with Xandra Pohl, a social media influencer best known for her popular TikTok videos. The pair is fond of sharing romantic pictures across social media platforms. So, who is Xandra Pohl dating?

Jack Touzet's profiles and bio

Full name Jonathan Prio Touzet Nickname Jack Touzet Gender Male Date of birth 2002 Age 21 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth Miami, the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban-American Education University of Miami Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Alexandra Pohl Sibling Rudy Touzet Parents Rudy Touzet and Lydia Touzet Famous as Xandra Pohl's boyfriend

Who is Xandra Pohl's boyfriend?

Xandra is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jack Touzet, the son of the Chief Executive Officer of Banyan Street Capital. The couple frequently posts videos of them on Xandra's TikTok.

During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Pohl revealed that Jack does not have a TikTok account. However, he has been Xandra's support system throughout her career as an online influencer.

What is Jack Touzet's age?

Jack, whose real name is Jonathan Prio Touzet (21 years old as of 2023), was born in 2002 in Miami, the United States of America. He holds American nationality and is of Cuban-American heritage.

Jack Touzet's education

Jack attended his elementary and high school in Miami. He later proceeded to the University of Miami Herbert School, where he studied business. Like his father, a business mogul, Jack also looks forward to venturing into business and specialising in real estate. According to his LinkedIn, he has also worked part-time as a marketing assistant at Banyan Street Capital.

Who are Jack Touzet's parents?

Jack's father is Rudy Touzet Sr., an American successful businessman. In 2007, he started Bayan Street Capital, a company that deals with private equity. The business has expanded to be one of the leading institutions dealing in office buildings in Miami and beyond. The company is valued at $3.5 billion, making him a billionaire.

Before establishing Banyan Street, he helped establish America's Capital Accomplices in 1997. He served there as a fellow benefactor for ten years until 2007. Rudy Sr. also worked with Cushman & Wakefield as managing director for 16 years between 1981 and 1997.

Jack's mother, Lydia Touzet, is from Middleborough, Massachusetts. She is also into business and is the co-chair of the Ransom Everglades Parents' Association.

Jack's parents Rudy Touzet and Lydia Touzet of Banyan Street Capital. Photo: @Touzet (modified by author)

Who are Jack Touzet's siblings?

He grew up alongside an older brother, Rudy, an R&B singer who has carved his niche in the music industry. At the age of eight, he wrote his first song titled The Only Girl, and in the spring of 2020, he recorded his debut single, Contigo, a Latin Pop love song. Some of his other notable songs include:

S ay Less

Take It As A Win

Runaway

I Don't Know

Treason

Goodnight Moon

What is Xandra Pohl's real name?

Xandra Pohl, whose real name is Alexandra Pohl, is a social media influencer best known for her viral videos on TikTok. She also works as a part-time DJ, something she has done since she was a junior in high school.

How did Xandra get famous?

The Ohio native graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied marketing and music business. She became active on TikTok in July 2019 and is famous for her get-ready-with-me content, often doing hair styling, makeup, and skincare routines.

Her posts have drawn the attention of followers from all walks of life who enjoy seeing her having a good time with friends, going on viral influencer vacations, or going on morning coffee runs with her boyfriend, Jack.

Where is Xandra Pohl from?

She was born on October 30, 2000, in Ohio, the United States of America. She became an internet sensation when she started posting relatable content on TikTok.

Rudy, Jack, and Xandra. Jack rose to fame following his publicised romantic affair with a social media influencer, Xandra Pohl. Photo: @Touzet (modified by author)

Can Xandra DJ?

Yes, she has been DJing since her junior year in high school. She was passionate about music from a tender age and attended music and live concerts since grade school. She started professional DJing in clubs at 18 years old.

Who are Alexandra Pohl's parents?

Her father is Dr. Gregory, and he works as a dentist at Buttermilk Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in biology in 1983. Later, in 1987, he graduated from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry with a doctorate in dental surgery.

Her mother, Lynda Pohl, works as a real estate agent with Sibcy Cline and Hyde Park. Her parents have been married for over 20 years, and she is the only daughter among their three children.

What is Jack Touzet's net worth?

Xandra's boyfriend's net worth is unknown, although he is expected to be worth millions of dollars. He is a member of the Touzet family, one of the wealthiest families in Miami. According to reports, Banyan Street Capital has over $3.5 billion net worth.

Above is all you need to know about Xandra Pohl's boyfriend, Jack Touzet. Despite leading a low-key life, Jack continues to draw attention due to his relationship with TikTok star Xandra Pohl.

