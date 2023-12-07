Jack Touzet, Xandra Pohl's boyfriend, is an American billionaire's son

Jack Touzet is famous as a result of his wealthy family. He is the son of American billionaire Rudy Touzet Sr. and his wife Lydia Touzet. Aside from this, Jack is making waves through his publicized romantic partnership with Xandra Pohl. A renowned TikTok star and DJ, Xandra is best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty content.

Jack Touzet is active on social media. Photo: @xandrapohl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Through his dad, Jack is one of the heirs to a $3.5 billion fortune in Banyan Street Capital, a real estate company Rudy founded in 2007. Also, the billionaire's son has shown interest in following his father’s entrepreneurial footsteps, making his life more interesting.

Jack Touzet’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jonathan Prio Touzet Famous as Jack Touzet Gender Male Year of birth 2002 Age 21 years old (2023) Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Miami Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Xandra Pohl Parents Lydia and Rudy Touzet Sr. Siblings 2 Profession Student, billionaire son Famous for Being Xandra Pohl's boyfriend Social media Instagram

How old is Jack Touzet?

Touzet prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes. Photo: @xandrapohl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack Touzet (aged 21 as of 2023) was born in 2002 in Miami, Florida, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery. Regarding his education, Jack is a student at the University of Miami, majoring in Business.

Jack Touzet’s family

Touzet name is a popular one in Miami due to the family’s fortune. Discover exciting details about Jack Touzet’s parents, who built the family’s company from scratch with blood and sweat.

Rudy Touzet Sr.

Rudy is the founder, owner and CEO of the private equity firm Banyan Street Capital. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a managing director with Cushman & Wakefield for 16 years between 1981 and 1997.

The businessman co-founded America’s Capital Partners in 1997 and worked with the organization for a decade until 2007. Apart from his business ventures, Rudy was chairperson of the Ranson Everglades Board of Trustees.

Lydia Touzet

Jack Touzet’s mother is co-chair of the Ranson Everglades Parents’ Association. She was born and raised in Middleboro, Massachusetts, where she attended Middleborough High School.

Jack Touzet’s profiles

Xandra Pohl's zodiac sign is Scorpio. Photo: @xandrapohl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Florida native is active on social media. He has 4,872 followers on his private Instagram account as of 30 November 2023.

Who is Xandra Pohl?

Xandra is widely recognized for her ‘’get ready with me’' TikTok content, often doing makeup, hair styling and skincare routines.

Pohl also doubles as a DJ and advises women looking to enter the industry. Her situational comedy has gone viral several times, which has helped her accrue 1.2 million fans.

Xandra Pohl’s age

Pohl (aged 23 as of 2023) was born on 30 October 2000 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Xandra’s father, Dr. Gregory Pohl, is a dentist, while her mother, Lynda, is a real estate agent. The TikTok star has two brothers, Cameroon and Connor.

Relationship status

Jack is one of the heirs to a $3.5 billion fortune in Banyan Street Capital. Photo: @xandrapohl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack Touzet and Xandra Pohl met at the University of Miami, where they both studies. Although Jack often features in Pohl’s uploads, he prefers to keep details about their relationship under wraps.

Despite leaving a quiet and private life, Jack Touzet continues to draw attention through his relationship with TikTok star Xandra Pohl. Moreover, he is the son of billionaire Rudy Touzet Sr.

READ ALSO: Everything to know about Vikkstar's girlfriend, Ellie Harlow

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Ellie Harlow, who is a London-based celebrity girlfriend.

She gained fame when she started dating English YouTuber Vikram Singh Barn, popularly known as Vikkstar123.

Source: Briefly News