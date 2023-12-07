Malinda Williams' spouse Tariq Walker: Facts and biography

Tariq Walker is a television personality, journalist, and travel blogger from the United States. He gained public recognition for being Malinda Williams’ spouse. His wife is an American actress and producer known for playing the lead role of Tracy 'Bird' Van Adams in the Showtime drama series Soul Food.

Tariq Walker posing for photos in a floral long coat (L) and in a vest with graffiti design (R). Photo: @tariqmw on Instagram (modified by author)

Malinda Williams’ spouse, Tariq Walker, became famous following his romantic relationship with the actress. Malinda and Tariq have been married since 2020. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Tariq Walker's profile summary and bio

Full name Tariq M. Walker Gender Male Date of birth 25 November Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Malinda Williams Education Rutgers University Profession Award-winning journalist, executive, traveller, blogger Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @tariqmw

How old is Tariq Walker?

The celebrity husband’s age remains a misery since he has not disclosed his exact year of birth. He celebrates his birthday on 25 November each year, so his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Tariq Walker is An American national of African-American heritage. Information concerning Tariq Walker’s family and childhood background is not available to the public.

Concerning his educational background, the American television personality enrolled in Rutgers University in 1990 and graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's in English and Political science.

Malinda Williams' spouse Tariq Walker. Photo: @tariqmw on Instagram (modified by author)

Malinda Williams and Tariq Walker’s relationship

Malinda and Tariq first met through a mutual friend and began dating after some time. The pair got engaged on 20 March 2020 and married shortly after the same year.

They began a travel blog mainly for documenting their journeys across various countries. The two also run an online marketplace for lifestyle enthusiasts called She’s Got A Habit, which was created in January 2020.

Tariq Walker’s wife was born on 24 September 1970 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA. She is an actress and producer best recognised for her roles in High School High (1996), The Undershepherd (2012), Soul Food (2000–2004), and First Sunday (2008).

Before her marriage to Tariq, the actress was married to Mekhi Phifer from 1999 to 2003. She also married rapper D-Nice in 2008 and officially divorced on 14 June 2010.

Career progress

Tariq Walker is a television personality, journalist, and travel blogger. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working at Black Enterprise Magazine, where he served as the director and led all interactive media projects. He worked in the position from July 2001 to September 2007.

He also worked as a vice president at AOL between October 2007 and May 2011. While there, he managed content and product development for BlackVoices and Asylum and directed AOL cross-divisional teams.

Before that, Tariq worked as an executive consultant at Digital Media Consulting from January 2018 to April 2020. He was the co-founder and chief content officer of This Is Leaving Media, a travel and lifestyle brand focused on wellness. He served in the company from August 2018 to April 2020. Tariq currently works as a full-time managing director at Apple.

Aside from his travel and journalism ventures, the celebrity husband is a television personality. He is known for his appearances in various documentaries, including Anatomy of Black Love.

Malinda Williams’ husband posing for photos in various outfits. Photo: @tariqmw on Instagram (modified by author)

Tariq Walker’s net worth

According to Popular Networth, Malinda Williams’s husband has an alleged net worth of $2.5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his career as a TV personality, journalist, and travel blogger.

Final word

Tariq Walker is an American television personality, journalist, and travel blogger. He gained immense fame not merely for his professional endeavours but also due to his high-profile relationship with Malinda Williams, an American actress and producer. The pair have been married for almost three years and currently reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

