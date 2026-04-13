A man shared a proud moment after his girlfriend successfully passed her driver’s license test, highlighting the effort and patience it took to get there

He emphasised that she achieved it without paying any bribe, challenging the common belief that passing requires shortcuts

The post resonated with many South Africans, sparking conversations about the driving test system and encouraging others to do things the right way

Some achievements hit differently, especially when they come after stress, doubt, and a lot of effort. It’s not always about the result, but how you got there. And sometimes, doing things the right way is what makes the moment even more meaningful.

The picture on the left showed the couple posing outside. Image: Keith Dodgen.9

Source: Facebook

Keith Dodgen took to Facebook to celebrate his girlfriend, Sunshine Babysitter, after she successfully obtained her driver’s license. Sharing a photo of the two of them holding the newly issued license, he opened up about the journey leading up to the milestone.

In his post, Keith expressed how proud he was, explaining that the process wasn’t easy and came with its fair share of stress. He even joked about the grey hairs that came with it, highlighting just how much effort and pressure went into preparing for the test. He pointed out that his girlfriend passed on her first attempt without paying any bribe, something he felt was important to mention because many people believe it’s nearly impossible to succeed without paying someone off.

Couple celebrates honest driving test success

Keith Dodgen also took a moment to thank C's K53 Driving School for their support throughout the process. According to him, the instructor, Oom Pieter, played a big role by being patient and making the learning experience enjoyable, which helped build confidence ahead of the test.

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The post quickly resonated with many South Africans, with people congratulating the couple and praising the achievement. Others saw it as a reminder that while the system may feel challenging at times, it is still possible to succeed honestly, encouraging more learners to trust the process and avoid shortcuts.

Keith on the left posing with his woman before their success. Image: Keith Dodgen.9

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lawrence Shongoane commented:

“The testing officer told me straight that I could drive, but we don’t come here empty-handed. I went back with money but didn’t know how to give it, and I passed without it.”

Shevonne Davies commented:

“I passed both my learner’s and driver’s licence first time without any bribery, and I’m proud of doing it the legal way.”

Soux Sidoks commented:

“I also got mine without paying a bribe, even though the tester warned I might regret it, but I don’t.”

Juanri Van Der Walt commented:

“I got mine the legal way after a few lessons, and I was shaking when I passed.”

MCg Nemasetoni commented:

“Back then bribes weren’t as common, I booked privately, took a few lessons, and passed without paying anyone.”

Boikhu Tso commented:

“You forgot to mention it’s cheaper doing it the legal way.”

Bianca De Lange Viviers commented:

“I’m doing mine this week at 37, hoping this is my last attempt.”

Ryda Pitso Pitso commented:

“Driving schools often include the bribe in their inflated prices.”

Chané Labuschagne commented:

“I finally passed without a bribe after failing a few times due to small mistakes.”

Gina Riba commented:

“I passed without a bribe, I studied thoroughly and was ready to challenge anything.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about driver’s license

Despite circulating claims, South African drivers over 70 will not face any new or stricter licence requirements, prompting Mzansi to react.

South Africans were concerned and worried that South Africa's only license-printing machine was not printing license cards on time.

The Department of Transport is confident that it will clear the backlog of driver's licence cards, sparking reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News