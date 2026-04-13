A man shared a follow-up video detailing a strange and unsettling experience during a hike in Venda, leaving many viewers trying to make sense of what really happened

The group initially set out for a normal adventure but began noticing unusual changes in their surroundings that didn’t quite add up

His story quickly gained traction online, with many linking the experience to cultural beliefs about sacred places and unseen forces

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A simple hike between friends turned into something no one there could explain. The deeper they went, the more things stopped making sense. And by the time they realised something was wrong, it was already too late to ignore.

Ephraim on the left posing outside of school. Image: @ephies23

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @ephies23, posted part two of his story on 11 April 2026, explaining what really happened when he and his acquaintances unknowingly hiked a sacred mountain in Venda. This followed a previous video where they were seen running away in fear, leaving many viewers curious about what exactly caused such panic.

According to him, the group had gone hiking and decided to explore further up the mountain, heading towards a waterfall to see where it actually starts. But when they got there, things already felt strange. Instead of a clear source, he said it looked like a pothole, something that didn’t quite make sense for a waterfall origin.

Hike turned frightening on sacred mountain

They then decided to head back down using the same route they had taken earlier. That’s when things changed. He explained that the path they had just used was suddenly covered in spiderwebs, thick enough to block their way. It didn’t make sense to them how the area could change so quickly in such a short space of time.

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As they continued trying to navigate their way down, the situation escalated. He said something that looked like a small ball, almost the size of a soccer ball, suddenly came rolling down from the top of the mountain at speed. It stopped about 100 metres away from them, and that’s when things got even stranger.

User @ephies23 described the object as something that looked like it had a coat on, almost like a figure rather than just a ball. When it stood up, that’s when fear took over completely. Without waiting to understand what they had just seen, the group ran for their lives, convinced they had encountered something they couldn’t explain.

The screenshot on the left captured Maanda Ephraim sharing a story of what transpired. Image: @ephies23

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Kgosatsana commented:

“James forgot because he saw something he wasn’t supposed to see.”

Adivhaho_Scott II commented:

“I think this is the waterfall you’re talking about; it was my first and last time going there in Dzimauli.”

Nduvho Tehillah commented:

“What happened to James also happened to my dad; you’re lucky you still remember.”

LovingBigSis commented:

“The Lord was with you, He saved you, and may He reveal the truth about your friend.”

Boipelo commented:

“James knew exactly what was going on; how was he not shaken?”

Ms Chloe commented:

“You went through something spiritual and came back as if nothing happened. Your protection is strong.”

Nthabisengmeuamor commented:

“I was planning a hike, but now I feel like maybe I’m being protected from something.”

Chisomo commented:

“You’re a great storyteller, but that situation sounds like a portal, and something definitely happened to James.”

Itumeleng commented:

“It’s scary but also funny, it really sounds like you entered some kind of portal.”

Zinhle commented:

“If I didn’t see the video, I’d think this was a movie, but James owes us an explanation.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to sacred moments

Guests witnessed Sesotho initiates passing by and respectfully allowed the sacred moment to be filmed, offering a rare and meaningful glimpse into a tradition that is usually kept private.

A man shared his reaction after unknowingly hiking a sacred mountain in Venda, leaving him visibly shaken and rushing away.

A drone video capturing a restricted part of a sacred Venda waterfall gained attention for its stunning visuals and controversial nature.

Source: Briefly News