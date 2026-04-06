A man shared his reaction after unknowingly hiking a sacred mountain in Venda, leaving him visibly shaken and rushing away

Sacred sites in Venda, Limpopo, are deeply respected as forbidden spaces connected to ancestors and cultural heritage

Viewers reacted with humour and concern, highlighting the importance of understanding and respecting such locations

Hiking is usually about fresh air and good views, but sometimes you realise a bit too late that you might be somewhere you shouldn’t be. That’s when the mood changes instantly. This clip had people laughing, but also thinking twice.

The picture on the left showed the Univen student posing in his room. Image: @ephies23

Source: TikTok

When @ephies23 posted his video on 5 April 2026, he shared a moment of panic after realising he had unknowingly hiked a sacred mountain in Venda, Limpopo. In the clip, he is seen running and expressing fear, saying he would never go hiking again after the experience. Ephraim appeared to be running, like a person who saw something they were not meant to see.

In Venda culture, certain mountains and forests are regarded as sacred spaces. These areas are believed to hold the graves of chiefs and serve as places where people connect with their ancestors. Because of this, they are treated with deep respect and are not meant to be entered casually or without proper request.

Sacred hike quickly turned into panic

The belief is that these places are spiritually guarded, with strong cultural and ancestral significance. For many, they are not just natural landscapes but living heritage sites that play an important role in maintaining the community’s spiritual and cultural balance.

Mzansi reacted with a mix of humour and caution, with some laughing at user @ephies23's reaction while others stressed the importance of respecting cultural spaces. Many pointed out that not all places are meant for exploration, especially when they carry deep traditional meaning. Netizens are waiting for a story time from the young man, as most are curious about what exactly he saw.

Ephraim on the left shared that he went hiking on a sacred mountain without knowing it's sacred. Image: @ephies23

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Kat wrote:

“Haibo? What happened? 😂😭”

Palesa Mbaley Lengana wrote:

“Yoh, me at Bridal Veil Waterfall in Mpumalanga… Never again. 😂😭”

Ndi wrote:

“He was with you?”

CeceBetterCcMe wrote:

“Where is James? 😭😭”

Raphulu wrote:

“You have to give us the story.”

LunTha wrote:

“I need to know what happened, please! 😂😂”

Linda wrote:

“I’m from Zambia and very invested… please let the story time be in English 😩😭.”

Bliss_16 wrote:

“Lol. 😂 I hope the algorithm brings me back for the story time. 😅🙇🏾‍♀️”

Precious Letswalo wrote:

“I’m invested in this. I want to know what happened. What did you see? Who called you?”

Khensani wrote:

“Eyy, that late-night data usage. 😭😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about sacred moments

A drone video capturing a restricted part of a sacred Venda waterfall gained attention for its stunning visuals and controversial nature.

Guests witnessed Sesotho initiates passing by and respectfully allowed the sacred moment to be filmed, offering a rare and meaningful glimpse into a tradition that is usually kept private.

A South African pastor shared footage from inside a Modimolle cave, a place many people find intimidating or mysterious.

Source: Briefly News