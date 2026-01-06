Despite circulating claims, South African drivers over 70 will not face any new or stricter licence requirements

The Department of Transport confirmed that only the standard eye test is required for all licence renewals, with no additional rules for senior drivers

Officials warn the public to ignore misinformation, as some online reports incorrectly reference rules from other countries

Transport Department confirms that there are no new driver's licence rules for seniors. Image: Marco Longari/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite recent claims circulating online, there are no new or stricter requirements for elderly drivers in South Africa.

The Citizen reported on 5 January 2026 that drivers, including those over 70, will not face additional steps when applying for or renewing their licences.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Department of Transport provides clarity

The clarification comes after social media posts suggested that senior drivers would be subject to tougher licence rules from January 2026. Some posts claimed that people aged 70 and above would have to undergo extra medical assessments to prove they were fit to drive safely. One article even stated that older drivers risked losing their licences or facing penalties if they didn’t comply.

However, the Department of Transport and Minister Barbara Creecy’s spokesperson, Collen Msibi, dismissed these reports as false.

“I’m not aware of any new regulations or any different categories for older and younger drivers

“The same rules apply to everyone...There simply isn’t any new regulation,” Msibi told the publication.

He further urged the public to be cautious of misinformation, noting that some articles reference rules from other countries that do not apply in South Africa.

Driver’s Licence Renewals in South Africa

According to government regulations:

You must renew your driver’s licence card at least four weeks before it expires.

If you renew after the expiry date, you will need a temporary licence at an additional cost while waiting for your new card.

No driving test is required for renewals.

Eye tests are mandatory, and fingerprints are taken at the driving licence testing centre (DLTC). Alternatively, you can submit an optometrist’s eye report.

If your eyesight has worsened since your last licence was issued, new conditions may be added to your card.

The renewed driver’s licence is usually ready within four to six weeks.

Transport Department tackles licence backlog.

The Department of Transport has said it expects to have cleared the backlog of driver’s licence cards by December 2025. In August 2025, over 500,000 licences were pending due to the nation’s only printing machine being out of service. The printer was repaired in May 2025, and the department has since processed applications daily. Spokesperson Collen Msibi said the department had printed up to 834,000 licences, with 539,000 still outstanding.

There are no new rules for renewing driver's licences for seniors. Image: Stringer/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News articles on the Department of Transport

The Department of Transport is seeking to recover a R4.3 million settlement paid to former Chief Director of Communications, Matshediso “Tshidi” Setai, who was dismissed after six months on 14 charges of financial misconduct. Although she was fired in 2010, Setai reportedly received a secretive settlement in 2012. The payout came to light in 2022 when she allegedly demanded an additional R12 million for “damages from the settlement agreement.” Even the Department’s legal division was unaware of the original settlement. The Department approached the Pretoria High Court to have the agreement declared invalid and compel repayment. Setai now works as communications advisor to Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

High levels of corruption and procurement irregularities have been reported in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport. Several senior officials, including Head of Department Siboniso Mbhele, are under investigation. The controversy involves a R672.5 million tender for subsidised public passenger transport services. Despite repeated warnings from CFO Thabani Nkosi about inadequate budgets and expired bid validity, Mbhele allegedly proceeded with the award. Reports indicate that only one bid had been formally recorded, despite the bid evaluation committee claiming four submissions. The decision raises serious questions about governance and accountability.

Source: Briefly News