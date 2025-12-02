The Department of Transport (DoT) is attempting to recoup a R4.3 million settlement from a former employee

Matshediso “Tshidi” Setai was fired from the department in February 2010, but received a settlement two years later

The department sought legal advice after Setail allegedly demanded an additional R12-million in 2022

FREE STATE – The Department of Transport (DoT) wants former employee, Matshediso “Tshidi” Setai, to pay back a R4.3 million settlement.

Setai, who was the Chief Director of Communications, was fired after just six months, after she was charged with 14 cases of financial misconduct.

Setai, who is currently the spin doctor of Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, was dismissed from the DoT in 2010, but received a massive secret settlement in 2012. The settlement only came to light in 2022 when she reportedly requested more money.

Department takes legal action to retrieve payout

The secret settlement, which not even the legal division knew about, came to light in 2022 when Setai allegedly demanded an additional R12-million for “damages emanating from the settlement agreement”.

With the initial payout coming to light, the department approached the courts to force her to pay back the money. In the court papers, the department asked the Pretoria High Court to review and declare the settlement invalid and set it aside.

The department’s Director-General, James Mlawu, explained that they could not understand how Setai was paid out two years after she was already dismissed.

“The DoT and the respondent entered into a settlement agreement on 4 May 2012, to part ways amicably and pay her an amount of R4.3-million. However, the DoT had no legal power to reinstate the respondent or to compensate the respondent in lieu of reinstatement,” he said.

He added that the settlement was a violation of the Constitution and the rule of law, and therefore unconstitutional.

DoT spokesperson says department sought legal advice

DoT spokesperson Collen Msibi said that the department sought legal advice after it received a R12-million litigation from Setai. He also noted that it was thanks to this that the previous payout was uncovered.

“Had it not been for the risk the official took with the R12-million litigation against the department, the sleeping dogs would have continued to lie and not awaken to the initial R4.3-million settlement agreement, let alone its unlawfulness,” he said.

Setai faces defamation charges as well

The settlement issue is not the only legal drama that the former Chief Director of Communications is facing, as a colleague has now opened a criminal case against her.

Thabang Mokoka, the Director of Media Strategy and Liaison in the Office of the Premier, has opened a case of defamation against her. In his affidavit, Mokoka alleged that Setai had defamed him through a WhatsApp message that was circulated on social media.

He further alleged that the WhatsApp message stated that he was implicated in allegations linked to a media campaign aimed at destroying Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Lawrence Mathae.

