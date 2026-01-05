Reports that South Africa plans to raise the retirement age from January 2026 have caused uncertainty among workers

National Treasury and the Government Employees Pension Fund have previously rejected the claims, stating that no law or policy is changing the retirement age

Authorities say retirement remains governed by individual employers and pension funds, even as broader pension reforms continue

With some reports circulating that the traditional retirement age of 60 could officially come to an end from 7 January 2026, many South Africans are questioning whether new pension rules will require workers to remain in employment for longer than before.

Speculation has been fuelled by claims that the government is considering raising the retirement age, in some cases to as high as 67, in response to longer life expectancy, escalating pension costs, and the need to maintain economic productivity. According to these reports, extending working life would help stabilise pension systems while giving individuals more time to grow their retirement savings.

However, authorities have moved to dismiss these claims.

National Treasury debunks retirement age change.

Following renewed rumours in May 2025 about a national change to the retirement age, Daily Maverick approached the National Treasury for clarity. Treasury confirmed that no such change has been legislated and that there is no gazetted law, parliamentary record, or regulatory announcement altering the retirement age.

Treasury further emphasised that South Africa does not have a single, mandatory national retirement age that applies to all workers.

Employees in formal employment have a retirement age that is determined by the employer and the relevant retirement fund, which is not prescribed by the law. Government,” Treasury said.

GEPF: No change for public sector workers

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has also dismissed widespread claims that the retirement age for public sector workers has been amended.

The fund reiterated that its retirement age structure remains unchanged:

Early retirement: 55 to 59 years

Normal retirement: 60 years

Late retirement: 61 to 65 years

The fund urged its members to receive information from formal government channels.

Clarification sparks public debate.

Despite official clarification, the issue has triggered strong reactions on social media.

Mariaan Potgieter asked:

"Why does this not count for parliament and ministers?"

Tshingana Sandiso Prehessure joked:

"In South Africa, when someone has to retire, he joins politics and becomes the minister for the next 30 years."

Nkululeko Ngcobo suggested:

"You should amend it to 55 - 59 as normal retirement to allow those employees who want to open businesses to do so, since there's a high unemployment rate, especially among the youth."

Wikus Sedze asked:

"Does it apply to all in Parliament and politics?"

Sir-p J'cobs commented:

"But in parliament you are sitting on 73's and 76's, why don't you leave at that 60 or 65 you are talking about?"

