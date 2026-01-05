South Africa has confirmed the safety of its nationals in Venezuela amid rising US military tensions

Officials stated that the South African Embassy in Caracas has maintained regular contact with the nationals

Authorities said that all individuals have been located and remain safe

VENEZUELA - The South African government has assured the public that all South Africans currently living and working in Venezuela are safe. This follows the rising tensions triggered by recent United States military action in the country.

Communicating with about 23 South Africans

Officials stated that the South African Embassy in Caracas has maintained regular contact with nationals in Venezuela and has confirmed their safety. Clayson Monyela, who heads public diplomacy, indicated that embassy staff are unharmed and that officials are communicating with about 23 South Africans, most of whom are employed in the education sector. All individuals have been located and remain safe.

Monyela said authorities would continue to monitor developments as a precaution, adding that reports from the ground suggest the security situation remains calm at this stage. The assurance follows a US military operation in Venezuela, which has intensified an already volatile situation marked by prolonged political instability, economic decline and international sanctions.

DIRCO condemns US action

The operation has sparked global concern about its potential consequences for regional security and the well-being of foreign nationals. While South Africa has not announced evacuation measures, the government said diplomatic and consular services are on standby should conditions deteriorate.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) issued a strong condemnation of the US action. The department said South Africa considers the strikes a direct contravention of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use or threat of force against the sovereignty or political independence of another state.

DIRCO further urged the United Nations Security Council to convene urgently, arguing that the UN Charter does not sanction foreign military intervention in matters that fall within the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. According to the statement, South Africa believes history has shown that military invasions of sovereign states often lead to instability and prolonged crises.

US to run Venezuela

US President Trump announced on Saturday, 3 January 2026, that the United States will assume control of Venezuela on an interim basis until a new leader replaces Nicolás Maduro.

Trump said the US intends to administer the country temporarily to oversee what he described as a safe, orderly and carefully managed transition of power. He indicated that American control would remain in place until a new government is installed, signalling a major escalation in Washington’s involvement in Venezuela’s political future.

