The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called the US military actions in Venezuela unlawful and a violation of international law

The party stated that Venezuela's sovereignty must be respected in the face of foreign interference

This comes after US forces captured President Maduro and his wife in Venezuela during a coordinated operation

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the United States following reports of a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture and removal of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Violating international law

In a statement issued on Saturday, 3 January 2026, the party described the reported action as unlawful and accused the US of violating international law and undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty. The EFF argued that the use of force against a sovereign state sets a dangerous precedent and weakens the principle of self-determination.

The party further claimed that Venezuela has faced prolonged economic pressure through sanctions and what it described as economic warfare. It added that President Maduro had maintained a stance of resistance against foreign interference.

The EFF said military interventions carried out in the name of democracy have often resulted in instability and long-term hardship for affected nations. The party stated that it stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and reiterated its opposition to what it characterised as imperialism and the exploitation of natural resources.

US forces captured President Maduro

The statement follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump that American forces carried out a large-scale operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and ended with the pair being removed from the country.

The US has accused the Venezuelan government of involvement in drug trafficking and has cited concerns over American oil interests. Recent US actions have included the seizure of oil tankers linked to Venezuela and strikes aimed at disrupting alleged drug-smuggling operations.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what the EFF said.

@LetsoaloRant said:

"The South African Government can't even issue a clear statement condemning the US."

@Chicken_Boer said:

"Monduro is not the president. He lost the last election and refused to leave."

@ayanda_yay83058 said:

"The EFF and the likes should put pressure on the SA government to do something about the crime in this country. Our intelligence and defence forces are on their knees. That's where we should start before jumping into other people's affairs."

@DaveZA2504 said:

"A year ago, Nicolás Maduro stole Venezuela’s election and entrenched his power by jailing and killing those who opposed him."

@Sipho7914169254 said:

"Not surprised dictatorship is part of EFF policy. The people of Venezuela are celebrating this."

South Africa calls UN meeting over US military actions in Venezuela

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africa called for an urgent UN meeting over US military action in Venezuela.

The South African government warned against unilateral military intervention, violating the UN Charter.

