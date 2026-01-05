Ronald Lamola has weighed in on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States' forces

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said the world needed to be governed by rules and law

South Africans weighed in on Lamola's comments, with many criticising the African National Congress minister

Ronald Lamola described the USA's actions in Venezuela as a violation of the United Nations Charter. Image: Jim Watson/ Per-Anders Pettersson

NORTH WEST - Ronald Lamola has weighed in on the United States of America's actions in Venezuela.

US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an operation which began on the night of Friday, 2 January 2025. Maduro and his wife were flown out of the country and taken to the USA, where he will stand trial.

Lamola discusses the USA's capture of Maduro

Speaking on the sidelines of an African National Congress ( ANC) meeting in Rustenburg, North West, the minister of International Relations and Cooperation said that South Africa continued to stand on the side of principle.

He described the US's decision as a violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter, adding that the world could not return to a time when there were no rules or law. South Africa has also urgently called for a UN meeting to discuss the military actions in Venezuela.

"We have to continue to call for a world that is based on international law, that is governance, rules-based, because if we don't do so, some of the middle countries like ourselves, third-world countries, will have no say anywhere in the world," Lamola said.

"The mighty will always be right. But the rules-based society and the rule of law, it's a shade that must protect everyone, whether small or big," he added.

President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores, were captured by US forces. Image: Jesus Vargas

ANC leadership to discuss the Venezuela situation

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC are meeting in Rustenburg to discuss the upcoming January 8 celebrations. The celebrations will mark the ANC’s 114 years as a liberation movement.

The NEC will also discuss the implications of the current Venezuelan crisis before releasing a statement about its position on the matter.

South Africans not impressed with Lamola’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s comments, with many criticising him and the ANC, saying the party should worry about South Africa first.

Roger Christians said:

“The first principle should be to support and assist our own country. There is lots to be addressed here.”

Takunda appealed:

“Whatever you say or do, please remember that your Defence Minister is Angie Motshekga.”

Sanjay Maharaj stated:

“Principle and the ANC don't go together. They're the furthest thing from each other.”

Elaine Qalinge suggested:

“You can start with that principle here at home.”

Shaun Michael Horne agreed:

“Stand on principle and help South Africans.”

Lachlan Nicholson added:

“The ANC talking about principles? I'd be amazed if half of them can spell the word, never mind define it.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) criticises USA's actions

Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called the US military actions in Venezuela unlawful.

The party stated that it was a violation of international law and that Venezuela's sovereignty must be respected.

The party released the statement after US forces captured President Maduro and his wife in Venezuela during a coordinated operation.

