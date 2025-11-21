The Union Buildings protest gained attention after women lay down for 15 minutes to highlight gender-based violence

Protest action at the Union Buildings drew widespread attention after @newsnexussa posted a video on 21 November 2025, capturing women lying down for 15 minutes as part of a national shutdown against gender-based violence. The group gathered ahead of the G20 Summit to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis and to highlight the urgency of protecting women across South Africa. The footage showed the protestors stretched across the ground in silence, using their bodies as a form of symbolic resistance. Within hours, the clip circulated rapidly as viewers connected with the calm yet powerful demonstration taking place at one of the country’s most symbolic political landmarks.

Beyond the visuals, the protest action carried a deeper meaning, reflecting a long-standing struggle faced by women across the nation. The silent formation was designed to draw attention to the lives lost and those still living in fear, especially as the country continues to battle high GBV rates. The timing of the protest was also intentional, aligning with global leaders arriving for the G20 Summit to ensure South African women’s voices remained part of the national conversation. For many who watched the clip, the silent demonstration became a reminder of the work still needed to keep women safe across communities.

GBV protest action gains traction

In less than six hours, the video posted by user @newsnexussa went viral, gathering over 48,000 likes and more than 400 comments from South Africans who filled the comment section with messages of solidarity. People praised the women for taking a stand and using peaceful protest to bring attention to an issue affecting families nationwide. Others mentioned how emotional it was to see ordinary women stepping into public spaces to demand accountability, especially during such a critical political moment. As the visibility of the clip grew, the message behind the protest reached people far beyond Pretoria.

Many South Africans expressed deep admiration for the bravery and commitment shown by the protestors. Viewers appreciated how the demonstration remained peaceful yet firm, allowing the message to land without confrontation. Others shared their hopes that leaders attending the G20 Summit would take note of the ongoing concern and commit to stronger long-term solutions. Across the country, people reflected on how GBV remains a painful reality, and the clip served as both a reminder and a call to continue fighting for safer communities.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Letshego wrote:

“Yes, they must stop G20 bruh, this shouldn’t be ‘women for change’ but FIGHT FOR ECONOMIC CHANGE.”

Noluthando wrote:

“I lost my younger sister this year in September because of GBV. The painful part is that she didn’t get justice. The perpetrator is still roaming around. She was stabbed with a screwdriver and hit with a brick, and she died on the scene.”

Wartison commented:

“After they spend 15 minutes of silence, they still go to groove.”

Roller asked:

“Does the President control human behaviour? Let’s first deal with families and communities.”

Prince Hamlet wrote:

“We men need to march as well and seek justice and our rights. We can’t sleep on this, gents.”

Nathi commented:

“I’m surprised that SABC is covering this. Usually, they ignore important issues that have to do with the public.”

Koko Noboba wrote:

“I’m a survivor for 27 years, but now I’m free.”

Spirit-filled asked:

“Why on the G20 summit? Can someone explain?”

