A South African man reacted to comments made by US Secretary Karoline Leavitt, sparking a wider conversation about respect and political diplomacy

Viewers connected with the way he expressed his views, linking them to deeper concerns about how African leaders are treated internationally

South Africans responded strongly, turning the clip into a viral talking point as people discussed culture, leadership, and global dynamics

South Africans engaged passionately with the clip, supporting the call for respectful dialogue and fair treatment of the country’s leadership in global conversations.

A South African content creator shared strong views online after reacting to comments reportedly made by US Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who allegedly stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa was 'running his mouth. The video was posted by @chronikconversations on 21 November 2025, and showed the man expressing frustration at what he believed was disrespect toward an elder, especially given the political context involving President Trump’s earlier statements about withdrawing from the summit. The clip highlighted his perspective on respecting African leaders, especially when younger international officials make dismissive comments. Within the first day online, the video quickly sparked debate as people weighed in on the exchange between the two countries.

The man’s reaction also unpacked South Africa’s broader sentiments about how African leaders are spoken to on global platforms. He touched on the ongoing tension between Western countries and developing nations, especially when it comes to international diplomacy and power dynamics. Many who watched the clip felt it reflected a shared frustration among citizens who want South Africa to be treated with fairness and dignity. His commentary struck a chord because it blended humour with firm criticism, making the political conversation more relatable for everyday viewers.

SA politics reaction gains traction

The video posted by user @chronikconversations went viral within hours, gaining over 27,000 likes and more than 900 comments from South Africans who agreed with his stance. People in the comments section supported his view that the remarks made toward President Ramaphosa were unnecessary and lacked basic respect. Others added that political disagreements should never cross into personal disrespect, especially between countries with long-standing diplomatic relationships. The conversation grew quickly, turning the clip into a trending moment on the app.

South Africans expressed strong emotions about the exchange, showing a mix of pride and frustration in their reactions. Many emphasised that while political opinions differ, respect for elders remains a significant part of South African culture. Others reflected on how comments from foreign officials often spark deeper feelings about global power structures. Overall, the clip encouraged people to speak openly about leadership, respect, and how South Africa is represented on the world stage.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Jones wrote:

“Let the South African president make Caroline Leavitt persona non grata in South Africa.”

Sharnè added:

“Well stated, kind sir. 🫡”

Jay_nzama shared:

“Only we are allowed to say that to our president.”

Angel Maphanga commented:

“Especially when her husband could literally be her father. 😭”

Kabelo said:

“We have problems with Ramaphosa, but we won't let an outsider disrespect him like that.”

Green said:

“We can’t let an outsider disrespect Cupcake. 🙏 That’s our job. 🥀”

Brandon Frank wrote:

“At this point, Ramaphosa can be insulted for all I care; he doesn’t care about South Africa.”

Lisa said:

“From the clip I saw, he didn’t say anything bad about America to warrant her saying he’s running his mouth.”

