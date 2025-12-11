On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Nota Baloyi appeared on a Twitch livestream with Sonwabile

During the livestream, Nota Baloyi declared that flamboyant businessman MySol doesn't have money and explained his position

His comments sparked online reactions, prompting discussions about what truly defines wealth in South Africa

Outspoken music executive-turned-podcast host Nota Baloyi sparked a heated conversation about wealth after declaring that popular businessman Solly Soka Madibela, popularly known as MySol, has no money.

Coincidentally, Nota Baloyi’s comment surfaced at a time when MySol had reportedly bought a new Rolls-Royce Spectre worth over R20 million.

Nota Baloyi says MySol isn't rich

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Nota Baloyi went live on Twitch with streamer Sonwabile. A snippet of the livestream was shared on X (Twitter) by the user @MrSmegOfficial on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

In the video, Nota Baloyi, known for his no-holds-barred approach, declared that MySol doesn’t have money.

“I’ve just come from the northwest. He doesn’t have money. I don’t care what car he drives,” Nota Baloyi said.

He suggested that MySol isn’t rich because he doesn’t own land or assets that hold value.

“You need to understand that I drove 13 kilometres inside someone's farm to get to the gate. Where on MySol's farm can you drive 13 kilometres from the gate to the house? Show me, show me where there's a 13-kilometre distance from the gates to the house? Don't show me the mining sites,” Nota Baloyi added.

He argued that land ownership is a better measure of wealth, highlighting the difference between MySol and other wealthy property owners. Nota recalled a visit to a farm in the North West where it took him 40 minutes to drive 13 kilometres from the gate to the house on gravel roads, a level that Nota Baloyi declared MySol would never reach.

“I'm saying that in that place I was on some other white guys from where to drive 13 kilometres from the gate to the house. 13 kilometres on gravel, dawg. It took 40 minutes to get these out 'cause it was gravel though, and it was rough gravel. 13 kilometres inside your yard, inside the yard, dawg. Imagine running 13 kilometres inside. MySol will never reach that level, dawg. Imagine if he were collecting rhinos. Imagine instead of Hiluxes, he had a rhino, and then he had a giraffe,” Nota Baloyi added.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's statement about MySol

In the comments, several people agreed with Nota Baloyi, while others disagreed and called him out, questioning his definition of wealth.

Here are some of the comments:

@lost_lesg said:

“Correct majority of wealthy people don't have money; they have value stored in what they own. So, what MySol owns might be bought using the leverage of his value or sales of stock, but overall, he does have hard money; value is a good commodity, yet risky because tomorrow it might change.”

@LebohangHonoko argued:

“Personally, I wouldn’t say MySol doesn’t have money, but there are people in NW that are way richer. I’ve seen someone there with a lot of horses, and I was told that each cost +R600k, but those horses were a lot yerr.”

@Thabaphatswa2nd claimed:

“Rich people don’t flex with cars because they barely have to do the tedious work of driving 😅”

@kay_l6916 remarked:

“This guy lies a lot, man. Are you really sure Nota is smart?”

