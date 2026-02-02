A woman shared a university lecturer’s payslip on social media, quickly drawing attention and sparking widespread debate online

The clip showed a gross salary of over R36,000, but once taxes, pension, and other deductions were applied, the final take-home amount looked far less impressive

South Africans were split in the comments, with some saying the pay was fair for the profession, while others argued that the level of responsibility deserved much more

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

What many assumed was a comfortable academic paycheck became a reality check for Mzansi, reopening tough conversations about qualifications, take-home pay, and whether those shaping future generations are truly rewarded for the work they do.

The picture on the left showed Boni smiling, wearing a denim jacket. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: Facebook

South Africans were left divided after a woman shared a university lecturer’s payslip online, sparking a heated discussion about salaries in the education sector. The video was posted by @liferesetwithboni on 1 February 2026 and showed a detailed breakdown of a lecturer’s earnings and deductions. Within hours, the clip gained traction as viewers zoomed in on the figures and began questioning whether lecturers are fairly compensated for their qualifications and workload.

The payslip revealed a gross salary just over R36,000, followed by a long list of deductions including tax, UIF, pension contributions and medical aid. After deductions, the net pay dropped significantly, a detail that immediately caught the attention of many viewers. Some users expressed shock at how much was deducted, while others argued that the take-home amount did not reflect the years of study and responsibility that come with being a lecturer.

Salary transparency in South Africa

According to Indeed, the average salary for a lecturer is R 13 084 per month in South Africa. In the video, user @liferesetwithboni shared the payslip to highlight the reality behind professional salaries that are often assumed to be comfortable. She explained that many people believe lecturers live well above average, yet the payslip showed how quickly earnings shrink once deductions are applied. The post opened up wider conversations around the cost of living, student expectations, and whether academic staff are truly valued in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacted with mixed emotions. While some users felt the salary was still decent compared to what many South Africans earn, others pointed out that lecturers often hold master’s or doctoral degrees and still struggle to keep up with rising expenses. The debate reflected a broader national frustration around wages, qualifications and the gap between what professions are perceived to earn and what actually lands in the bank each month.

The screenshot on the left showed how much one lecturer was earning. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Malwande wrote:

“I'm glad to say that I earn more than a lecturer. 😭😭”

Sydney_Dlamini1 said:

“I knew this was private. 😀 Cause lecturers in the university earn close to or up to 1M per annum.”

K_ish said:

“Public universities pay much, much more.”

Bra Sam added:

“I earn more than they do while I'm just a security coordinator.”

Mr Black said:

“Discouraging our kids.”

Lebo said:

“People in the comments are so hilarious, they always earn more money than the salaries featured in the video. 😂”

Abongile Ngwabe:

“Yeey was very close to questioning the salary, until you mentioned the college part.”

Lapis Lazuli shared:

“Private college, makes sense! Public universities are higher.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about pay slips

A young woman shared her weekly delivery driver's pay slip, revealing how gig work earnings are structured.

A Cape Town-based IT Team Lead’s pay slip shared online offered a rare breakdown of earnings, deductions, and take-home pay in South Africa’s tech sector.

A woman revealed a Zimbabwean lecturer’s payslip showing a low income, sparking shock across social media.

Source: Briefly News