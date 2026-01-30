Global site navigation

“Not Surprised”: Mzansi Reacts to Teenage Pregnancy Statistics by Province
Family and Relationships

“Not Surprised”: Mzansi Reacts to Teenage Pregnancy Statistics by Province

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A provincial breakdown of teenage pregnancy figures sparked serious conversations across South Africa
  • The data highlighted sharp differences between provinces, reflecting deeper social challenges in the country
  • Many social media users online saw the statistics as a wake-up call rather than just numbers on a table

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

These figures didn’t just rank provinces, they exposed uncomfortable truths many prefer not to face, forcing people to look beyond the charts and percentages and confront the real lives, choices and circumstances behind the numbers, where policy gaps, poverty, education and family support all quietly collide.

The visual on the right showed a pregnancy bump
The picture on the left showed a young pregnant woman sitting down. Image: Freepik
Source: UGC

South Africans took to social media after a table showing teenage pregnancy statistics by province was shared, sparking wide discussion. The statistics were issued by the Department of Home Affairs in January 2026 and presented data from 2025 in a post shared on TikTok by @sphesihleliyanda, breaking down total teenage pregnancies, successful births, and each province’s contribution to the national total. The post highlighted that the Eastern Cape ranked first, followed closely by the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, while the Western Cape recorded the lowest figures.

Read also

Accountant sparks debate after breaking down billionaire Ravazzotti’s South African taxes

The data showed clear provincial patterns that reflect deeper social and economic realities. Provinces like the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape have long struggled with limited access to healthcare services, youth development programmes, and consistent sexual education. In contrast, provinces with lower figures often benefit from better access to clinics, school-based interventions, and community awareness initiatives. The statistics also pointed to the gap between reported pregnancies and successful births, reminding many that teenage pregnancy carries serious health and social risks for both young mothers and their children.

Teenage pregnancy trends raise national concern

The post touched on an issue that affects families across the country. Many people saw their own communities reflected in the rankings, especially those from provinces that topped the list. The post by user @sphesihleliyanda became a point of conversation not just because of the numbers, but because it forced a national reflection on whether enough is being done to support teenagers before they reach crisis points.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users felt the statistics highlighted ongoing failures in education and parental guidance, while others called for stronger government intervention. The response showed that teenage pregnancy remains a sensitive but urgent issue that Mzansi can no longer ignore.

The screenshot showed that Eastern and Northern Cape were the leading provinces for teenage pregnancy
The screenshot indicated teenage pregnancy statistics by province. Image: @sphesihleliyanda
Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sunshine commented:

“KZN being so low on the list shocks me.”

Siyanda_MJ said:

“I am concerned about the healthcare system in the Eastern Cape. Twenty-two thousand total pregnancies and only twelve thousand successful deliveries can’t all be abortions.”

Read also

"In a township?": R2.5 million Soweto house leaves Mzansi stunned as post sparks debate

Alicia commented:

“Yini kanti inkinga nge Eastern Cape? Translation: What's really happening with Eastern Cape?"

Minenhle wrote:

“I knew this would turn into a battle between Eastern Cape and KZN."

The Dark Knight said:

“KZN being so low on the list shocks me, you were waiting to blame the Shembe church, angithi?”

MuofheTheLady commented:

“Remember, there are a lot of people who get pregnant and abort without going to a clinic or hospital."

Thakgatso Simphiwe Shozi wrote:

“Only KZN where all are successful, thank God."

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about teenage pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
MpumalangaLimpopoEastern CapeGautengWestern Cape
Hot:
Nhlamulo baloyi Sophia jurksztowicz Malcolm wentzel Hannah barron