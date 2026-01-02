South Africa welcomed dozens of newborns on New Year’s Day, but officials are raising concerns over teenage pregnancies

Several provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, reported births to girls as young as 15 and 16

Health authorities and social development departments vow to intensify efforts to prevent early pregnancies

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa joyously welcomed 2026 with a flurry of newborns. Image: Tina Stallard/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has welcomed 2026 with a flurry of newborns, as hospitals across the country reported a high number of deliveries in the first hours of the year.

In the Eastern Cape alone, 90 babies were born between midnight and noon on 1 January 2026. KwaZulu-Natal recorded 144 births, comprising 73 boys and 71 girls.

While the arrivals bring joy to families, health officials are raising serious concerns about teenage pregnancies.

According to News24, 21 of the mothers in KwaZulu-Natal were teenagers, including two 16-year-old girls who gave birth at Benedictine Hospital and Queen Nandi Regional Hospital. Worryingly, both girls became pregnant by men aged 21.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane expressed deep concern at the crisis.

“What is alarming is that these girls were just 15 years old when they fell pregnant, which is absolutely shocking. At that age, they are nowhere near ready to be mothers.”

In the Eastern Cape, 23 babies were born to teenage mothers. Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta emphasised the ongoing problem.

“While we celebrate the joy of new life, we must also acknowledge the challenges, especially for young mothers, ”she said

Eastern Cape Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana highlighted the department’s commitment to tackling teenage pregnancies.

“We are working closely with the education and social development departments to prevent early pregnancies and investigate cases of statutory rape. At the same time, we want to recognise the tireless dedication of our health staff in safely delivering these babies."

Christmas babies also highlighted teenage pregnancy concerns

The National Health Department reported an increase in adolescent mothers giving birth on Christmas Day 2025 compared to 2024. A total of 1,668 babies were born on December 25, up from 1,360 the previous year.

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities expressed concern over these statistics and called on teenagers, parents, educators, and communities to step up efforts to prevent early pregnancies. The department stressed that teenage girls must be empowered with knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their bodies, while boys must learn that responsibility, respect, and accountability are central to healthy relationships.

The news sparked strong reactions online

@majabulastrong stated:

"This is heartbreaking. We can’t just treat stories like this as normal. It shows how urgently we need proper education, support systems, and accountability in our communities. Teen pregnancies at 15 and 16 are a sign that the system is failing these girls."

@Roo_chelley_ said:

"Christmas, the same thing happened across provinces, little girls are being violated."

@jwareli90885 remarked:

"In SA rape of girl children & their pregnancy is celebrated, sick nation!"

@DaRealGThee commented:

"Traditional lies are getting our young girls pregnant."

@Mautle007 said:

"Girls as young as 15 and 16 give birth every day, not only on News years day."

South Africans are worried about the high rate of teenage pregnancies. Image: Tina Stallard/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In related news, Briefly News reported that on 25 December 2025, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane raised concerns after welcoming Christmas babies in KwaZulu-Natal. She revealed that three 15-year-old girls were among the 74 mothers who had given birth, expressing worry that government interventions appear to be falling short. Simelane emphasised that these pregnancies are particularly concerning when they result from relationships with older men.

In other news, Health Minister Joe Phaahla described unplanned pregnancies among schoolgirls as unacceptable. He cited a 2019 report from the Department of Basic Education, which recorded 130,000 babies born to girls aged 10 to 19. Phaahla stressed that teenage pregnancies disrupt schooling, often causing girls to drop out permanently. “Teenage pregnancy has long been a challenge in our country, and more action is needed to protect our young girls,” he said.

Source: Briefly News