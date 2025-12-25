KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC announces 74 Christmas Day births, highlighting a blend of joy and concern

Teenage pregnancies remain a serious issue as three 15-year-olds give birth in festive period

Celebrities celebrate new arrivals in 2025, sharing touching parenting journeys and experiences with fans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

KZN Health MEC sounded the alarm on teenage pregnancies as she made an announcement in babies born on Christmas day. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane announced that 74 babies have been born in the province so far on Christmas Day.

The MEC visited Ladysmith Provincial Hospital, where she held a media briefing. According to IOL, 39 girls and 35 boys were born across the province, with one woman in active labour at the time of the briefing.

“As of 7 a.m., our healthcare facilities across the province had welcomed 42 babies—25 girls and 17 boys. By 10 a.m., that number had already increased to 74,” said Simelane.

She also noted that another mother was in active labour and expected to give birth later in the day.

Describing the arrival of the Christmas babies as a “special moment,” Simelane said their births serve as a reminder that life continues to bring hope, even in challenging times. She added that children born on Christmas, sharing their birthday with Jesus Christ, symbolize “renewal, love, humility, and new beginnings.

The MEC also extended her gratitude to healthcare personnel—including doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, cleaners, security, and support staff, for their unwavering dedication during the festive season.

Teenage pregnancy under scrutiny as KZN marks Christmas births

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane expressed concern that ongoing government interventions appear to be falling short, as several underage girls were among those who gave birth during the festive period.

Simelane revealed that three of the mothers were just 15 years old, all of whom delivered at hospitals in Durban. She expressed serious concern that teenage girls continue to fall pregnant, often as a result of relationships with significantly older men.

The province recorded the same number of 15-year-old mothers on Christmas Day last year, which Simelane described as alarming. She highlighted one case at GJ Crookes Hospital where a teenage mother was impregnated by an 18-year-old man and another at Queen Nandi Hospital where a 16-year-old was reportedly impregnated by a 32-year-old man.

The MEC called on parents and guardians to play a more active role in protecting young girls and ensuring accountability. She urged families to pursue justice where minors are involved, emphasizing that teenage mothers are still children who require protection.

Simelane added that she plans to engage the MEC for Social Development to address the issue collaboratively, stressing that stronger action is needed to prevent teenage pregnancies and hold perpetrators accountable.

74 babies were born in KZN on Christmas Day so far. Image: Waltraud Grubitzsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Christmas Birth Statistics in South Africa

In 2024, South Africa recorded 500 babies born on Christmas Day, matching the exact number from the year 2000. Alarmingly, among the mothers were five teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl in Limpopo who gave birth at Seshego Hospital in Polokwane. Three new mothers from KwaZulu-Natal, aged 15, delivered at Emmaus, Hlabisa, and St Andrews Hospitals. The young age of some mothers sparked public concern, with many commenting on parental responsibility.

2 Briefly articles on Celebrity Baby Arrivals in 2025

In related coverage, Briefly reported on South African celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025. Controversial sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, made headlines after announcing the arrival of their twins in July, following a challenging IVF journey.Actress Ntando Duma and her husband, Una Rams, welcomed their first child together in August, sharing their journey into parenthood with fans. Power couple Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly also celebrated the birth of their second child in August, delighting netizens with heartfelt photos of their baby boy.

Shaka iLembe actress Sivenathi ‘Sive’ Mabuya sparked excitement on social media after revealing that she and her husband welcomed their first child in September 2025. She shared the news on Instagram on 1 October, hinting that she had given birth to a baby boy by posting a blue heart emoji. Sive described September as one of her most challenging and rewarding months.

Source: Briefly News