This is a look at some of the South African celebrities who have tragically passed away in 2025

From singer Winnie Khumalo to media personality DJ Warras, to veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, these deaths rocked social media

Some causes of death were publicly disclosed, while some celebrities were murdered; however, all the deaths trended for a long time

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African personalities who passed away in 2025. Image: Junior King via Facebook, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, DJ Warras via X

Source: UGC

As 2025 comes to a close, some families have to bear the brunt of ushering in the new year without the presence of their loved ones.

A few South African celebrities have tragically passed away in 2025, with some causes of death being short-term or long-term illness. In contrast, others were murdered or died in car accidents.

Which celebrity died in 2025?

On 7 January 2025, singer Winnie Khumalo passed away after a short illness. The Live My Life hitmaker was 51 years old at the time of her passing, leaving behind her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo.

In one of her tribute messages, Rethabile promised to keep her mother's legacy alive and make her proud.

"Each day carries your absence like a shadow. We miss your laughter, your fire, your fearless voice, and your ability to make everything possible even when the world felt heavy. You were our anchor, and your loss has left a space that no one else can fill. As your baby girl, I have stepped into my artistry, juggling the weight of grief, growth, and expectations from the industry. Professionally, I’m pushing harder than ever: writing, performing, and building on a legacy, not just for me, but in honour of you."

Afro-soul vocalist Yolanda 'Yallunder' Nyemezi's passing sent shockwaves across social media and the music industry. The Eastern Cape singer was 30 when she passed away, and her death was also due to an illness.

In a statement, the Nyembezi family confirmed that she had been in and out of the hospital in 2024 and had died at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

The family applauded the young star's bravery in fighting the illness, and they shared how much they missed her.

On 16 April 2025, veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa departed the Earth, leaving a mark in the South African entertainment space. Known for his role on Sgudi 'Snaysi and the most notable one on Isidingo: The Need, and lastly The Throne, Nawa received his flowers in 2018 after he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards.

Another actor who was dearly cherished was former The River star Presley Chweneyagae, who died on 25 May 2025. His cause of death was not disclosed to the public. The star was famously known for his award-winning role in Tsotsi.

Actors Don Mlangeni Nawa and Presley Chweneyagae have passed away. Image: Actorsspaces, Yallunder, Presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

The loss of media personality Warrick Stock, also known as DJ Warras, left legions of his fans and close family and friends torn. However, many netizens are angry.

The former Live Amp presenter was shot in the Johannesburg CBD area on 16 December outside an alleged hijacked building that his security company had been contracted to look after.

As the police try to piece the puzzle together, they have since made two arrests, and the suspects were charged.

Rapper and TikTok star Junior King also died on Thursday, 11 December 2025. Real name Dugulth Ferreira, he died in a head-on collision between a truck and a sedan. His wife remembered him by making a video montage of their most cherished moments together.

Chad Da Don's mom reacts to suspect's body language

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chad Da Don’s mother, Norma Mansoor, reacted to DJ Warras' accused murderer's facial appearance in court.

Users shared mixed opinions about the arrest, with many questioning whether the man in court matches earlier descriptions of the suspects, demanding CCTV footage.

Source: Briefly News