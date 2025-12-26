The number of teenage mothers giving birth on Christmas Day has increased in 2025 as compared to 2024

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has expressed concern about the increase

South Africans weighed in on the increase in teen mothers, expressing frustration by the situation

Increase in Teenage Mothers on Christmas Day Sparks Frustration Online From South Africans

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – There were more teen mothers giving birth on Christmas Day in 2025 than there were in 2024.

That’s according to the National Health Department, which confirmed that there were 1668 babies were born on Christmas Day. This is compared to the 1360 babies delivered during this time in 2024.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of newborns of all provinces, at 428.

Department concerned by the increase in teenage parents

A total of 217 children were born in Gauteng. In KwaZulu-Natal, 74 children were born, and 3 were 15-year-old teenagers. The province's MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, revealed that 35 boys and 39 girls were born in KwaZulu-Natal

A total of 217 children were born in Gauteng. In KwaZulu-Natal, 74 children were born, and 3 were 15-year-old teenagers. The province's MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, revealed that 35 boys and 39 girls were born in KwaZulu-Natal. Simelane said that the teenagers gave birth as a result of relationships with significantly older men.

The Eastern Cape's MEC for Health, Ntandokazi Capa, said she was worried that almost 20 of the 70 mothers who gave birth in the province were teenagers. She said that the provincial department plans to involve the South African Police Service to apprehend those who impregnate underage girls. A total of 80 women gave birth in Limpopo, and 13 of those who gave birth are teenagers.

In 2024, 570 babies were born on Christmas Day, and Gauteng recorded the most births. Five of the mothers were teenagers, and the youngest was 13 years old. She gave birth at the Seshego Hospital. The man who allegedly impregnated her was later arrested.

Increase in Teenage Mothers on Christmas Day Sparks Frustration Online From South Africans

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have mixed feelings

Netizens who commented on Facebook held different thoughts about the births. Some were worried about the teenage pregnancy, while others made jokes.

Sbusilizwe Nzimande said:

"You can find that some of those babies share the same father."

Mekoa Sereme said:

"I'm one of those lucky individuals out there who was also born on Christmas Day at 11:11 in the morning more than six decades ago."

Heurisko Chrio Lester said:

"Some men are busy in beds."

Siphosethu Nqana Matiso asked:

"What is the solution to teenage pregnancy?"

Concern over teenage pregnancy sparks calls for action

In a related article, Dr Phophi Ramathuba called on law enforcement to intervene and protect teenage girls.

Briefly News reported that Dr Ramathuba made the call after 33 women gave birth to children in the province in 2023.

This included a 15-year-old who was the first to deliver a baby, just five minutes past midnight.

Source: Briefly News