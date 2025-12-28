A disturbing video surfaced on social media showing young children openly consuming alcohol

Children believed to be between the ages of six and 12 can be seen freely drinking alcohol while elderly people look on

The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development is investigating the incident

EASTERN CAPE - Shock and anger have followed the circulation of a video on social media showing young children drinking alcohol in the presence of adults.

Openly consuming alcohol

The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development has launched an investigation after footage emerged of children, believed to be between six and 12 years old, openly consuming alcohol while older people watched. In the widely shared clip, one child is heard questioning why they should not be drinking, citing Christmas as justification.

Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta strongly condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable and deeply harmful to the well-being of the children involved. She indicated that the footage pointed to a troubling pattern that requires urgent intervention, stressing that safeguarding children is a shared responsibility that rests heavily on adults.

Fanta warned that exposing children to alcohol places them at risk of addiction, long-term health problems and other harmful consequences. She said it was particularly alarming to see adults enabling such behaviour, as it normalises dangerous conduct and sets a damaging example.

Protect the affected children

According to the MEC, the department’s immediate focus is on identifying those involved, determining where and how the incident occurred, and putting measures in place to protect the affected children. She added that steps would be taken to ensure accountability for anyone found to have permitted or encouraged the behaviour.

Fanta said the incident should serve as a reminder of the obligations adults carry, especially during the festive season. She emphasised the importance of positive role-modelling and encouraged families and communities to involve children in healthy, constructive activities that promote growth and respect.

She also appealed to community members who may have information about the incident to assist authorities, noting that cooperation would be crucial in preventing similar cases. Reports can be made anonymously to the Department of Social Development or local law enforcement. Fanta said protecting children from alcohol and other harmful substances was essential to ensuring they grow up in safe, supportive environments.

Department calls for suspension of pupil caught drinking alcohol in class

Briefly News also reported that the Department of Education in Mpumalanga wants swift action to be taken against a learner who was allegedly drinking alcohol on school premises.

The pupil was caught on camera drinking what looked like an alcoholic beverage in a video that has since gone viral. According to a statement by the department's spokesperson, Jasper Zwane, the department wants the pupil from Siftokotile Secondary School in Mbombela to be suspended for the unruly action, reports EWN.

