Big Zulu is on a mission to turn his community around for the better with the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament

The rapper introduced his initiative to help combat drug and alcohol abuse, hoping to make a positive change among the youth

His strategy was met with an outpouring of support on social media as fans and followers praised Zulu for being a positive role model

Big Zulu launched the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament to help uplift his community. Images: bigzulu_sa

Beyond the microphone, rapper Big Zulu is stepping up as a community leader with the launch of the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament and a powerful mission to uplift and transform his neighbourhood.

The initiative comes from the rapper observing the challenges faced by youth in rural areas during a recent visit to Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

"I was at home in Bergville last week and saw kids playing soccer, some smoking and drinking alcohol, a small child. It made me sad that even in the rural areas, drugs are increasing."

Reflecting on his own childhood, the Mali Eningi hitmaker noted in an Instagram post on 8 December 2025 that soccer played a crucial role in keeping youngsters busy and away from harmful activities.

"We played soccer, we were herding cows and playing in the mountains, we didn't have time to sit around and get bored and not know what to do."

Hoping to make a positive change among the youth and provide a constructive outlet, he launched the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament to tackle the rising alcohol and drug use.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for young people to develop skills and stay active while fostering community engagement.

Big Zulu is hoping to tackle alcohol and drug abuse among the youth with the launch of the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament. Image: bigzulu_sa

In collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs, the tournament provides soccer equipment and a safe space for young people to stay active.

Big Zulu, who also hosts celebrity soccer tournaments, expressed gratitude towards the club for its assistance, highlighting that it contributed essential items like soccer balls, bibs, and other equipment needed for the success of the tournament.

"Thank you very much, Makhosi."

Representing a focused community effort, the Big Zulu Soccer Tournament addresses social challenges by positioning sports as a counteractivity to substance abuse.

This strategy is intended to boost participation in physical activity and provide rural young people with a safe, communal space, with Big Zulu at the forefront, using his influence to inspire change and provide opportunities for youth development.

Watch Big Zulu's video below.

Mzansi sings Big Zulu's praises

Fans and peers were inspired by Big Zulu's initiative and praised him for the incredible gesture.

bright.tsabedze said:

"Thank you, brother. May God bless your work, brother, we appreciate you a lot."

brian_nkabinde_mzizi cheered:

"Oh yes, let's spread the good news, big brother."

lesedi3879 encouraged Big Zulu:

"Don’t change the kindness you have; God shall bless you. Remember that what happens on the left shall happen on the right as well. Always show your kindness, love and support, you’ll see what God will do for you, bhuti."

amapenguin_world wrote:

"God bless. bhuti, this is beautiful."

