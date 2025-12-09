Hidden Giants combines science, storytelling, and original music for an immersive cosmic experience

The show, created by Luca Pontiggia and Yasheen Modi, who spoke to Briefly News, shared more details and has captivated audiences in Johannesburg, is now coming to Cape Town

Special ticket discounts are available for students, groups, and children under 12 to encourage attendance

Bathong! The captivating science-meets-music show is back, and Capetonians, along with the rest of South Africa, are in for a treat.

Physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia and composer-actuary Yasheen Modi performing at the Johannesburg Theatre. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

The cosmic experience that wowed Johannesburg audiences is set to perform in Cape Town, South Africa. Universe On Stage presents "Hidden Giants," a remarkable live production that combines science, storytelling, and music, and is finally making its way to the mother city following spectacular runs in Johannesburg that thrilled thousands and more than 30 sold-out performances.

While speaking to Briefly News, the collaboration of an unexpected duo, Dr Luca Pontiggia, a PhD physicist with a passion for communicating the wonders of the universe, and Yasheen Modi, an actuary and self-taught composer, shared with the publication what led to the inspiration, where Luca Pontiggia explained that powerful music has always inspired him and helped him connect with audiences.

After attending many physics talks during his PhD journey, he noticed that they often lacked emotion. Through a series of opportunities, including meeting collaborators and giving public talks, he eventually created a presentation on black holes six years ago.

He incorporated music from Interstellar into the talk, and the emotional effect resonated strongly with audiences, who said the music made them feel the tension and atmosphere of entering a black hole.

Yasheen Modi also reflected on his journey into composing, explaining that although he had never composed music before, the hardest part was simply getting started. Once he began, the process unfolded naturally, especially through his creative partnership with Luca. He says their shared belief in pushing boundaries fuels their work, noting that they often "feed off each other’s delusions" and maintain a mindset that anything is possible.

As the duo shifted from performing covers to preparing for a large 1,000-seater venue, they realised they needed original music. That transition sparked their composing journey, with some pieces emerging spontaneously during rehearsals.

The goal for the pair was to create music that evoked emotion, "goosebumps and teary eyes," said Yasheen, and they’re proud that audiences deeply resonate with the final score.

Yasheen went on to say that both he and Luca worked full-time, he as an actuary and Luca as a data scientist and their show began when Luca added music to a presentation at an actuarial conference. Years later, Luca’s sister suggested enhancing the live version with a piano performance, leading Yasheen to play throughout the entire show.

What started with friends and family grew into packed audiences of strangers, ultimately allowing them to reinvest earnings, book larger venues like the Joburg Theatre, and collaborate with the Joburg Ballet and Joburg Philharmonic.

With the Cape Town show coming up from 11–14 December 2025 at The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, folks will be transported across galaxies in an immersive journey through space, sound, and human curiosity.

Luca explained that audiences can expect a fully immersive experience featuring a massive stage-sized screen displaying cinematic visuals of stars, black holes, cosmic explosions, and the universe’s evolution. These visuals are paired with surround sound and a compelling narrative that explores the origins of the universe, human curiosity, scientific breakthroughs, and our inner potential.

The entire show is tied together by an emotive, original score designed to enhance the emotional impact. As Luca puts it, the experience delivers "super cool visuals, beautiful music, and a great story," which Yasheen agrees perfectly sums it up.

Luca describes balancing creativity and science by using both the imaginative and logical sides of the brain. Creativity inspires ideas, while logic grounds them and shapes them into something coherent for audiences.

"So it feels like one cohesive experience and and they will feel all kinds of emotions. They'll feel emotions toward a subject they thought was only intellectual. Um, but honestly, it's just going to be super cool visuals, beautiful music, and a great story," said Luca.

Luca Pontiggia says the show offers several discounts to make it more accessible. Students can get 50% off by sending a direct message with a special code, and groups of four or more also qualify for discounted rates. Children under 12 receive 50% off as well. He explained that these discounts are meant to encourage more people to attend and experience the show.

