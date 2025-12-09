Mthandeni SK recently opened up about the key to his success that continues to set him apart from his peers

The Maskandi star revealed that his innovative approach to making music and collaborating with other musicians has helped him grow in the genre

This follows the release of his new festive hit single, which has quickly dominated music charts and become an instant favourite among fans

Mthandeni SK spoke about what has helped him grow in the music industry. Image: mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Maskandi superstar Mthandeni SK is ushering in the festive season with another hit song, and it's clear that he has the secret to December anthems.

The self-proclaimed King of Maskandi has been a hit-making machine ever since he rose to stardom, consistently getting the entire country on their feet, dancing and singing to his hit songs.

While his success is mostly attributed to his hard work and determination, Mthandeni told Daily Sun that he also credits his willingness to collaborate across genres as a key driver of his success.

"Maskandi stars like the late Mgqumeni Khumalo and Mtshengiseni Gcwensa had their way of staying relevant. I decided to change their approach by showing that Maskandi musicians can collaborate with artists from other genres."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In 2024, the star collaborated with Amapiano singer MaWhoo for their smash hit, Gucci, which instantly dominated music charts and earned them multiple awards and nominations. Gucci was also declared the song of the year.

The pair reunited again in Mthandeni's latest song Dubai, which earned millions of streams on the day of its release.

Mthandeni SK says his innovative approach to music, as well as his willingness to collaborate across genres, are the keys to his success. Image: mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Having recently recovered his songs on Spotify after they were mysteriously removed, Mthandeni said one of the secrets to creating a memorable song lies in the instrumental, which he introduces to Dundee July fans before adding vocals to it.

"That's my secret. Taking risks and trying something new. This year, I didn't release an album, just a four-track EP and all of the songs are hits. It was risky because my fans expected an album.

"Other artists are now collaborating with ladies from different genres, but they won't reach my level because I combine different elements in my sound, and work with various artists."

He noted that his attempts to introduce new material or approaches often face initial pushback from fans before those fans eventually come around to appreciating the effort.

Listen to Mthandeni SK and MaWhoo's song Dubai below.

Fans react to Mthandeni SK and MaWhoo's song

Online users declared Mthandeni SK a hit machine and praised him for the work on his new song. Read some of their comments below.

Kwanza03 praised MaWhoo:

"MaWhoo always makes number one hits."

IngaZahara-z6d said:

"This is a song of the year, I wish you would make it again, I love you guys. Please make new song for the 2026 awards and take it again do more and more songs we love."

Fans admired Mthandeni SK's new song with MaWhoo. Image: mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

NokuphiwaAnagreta-l4b admired MaWhoo and Mthandeni SK:

"I love you both so much, you always make hits."

MasandeSifuba-o1v manifested:

"For this masterpiece to be recognised."

Focalistic references Vusimuzi Matlala in new song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Focalistic referencing Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in his new song.

The rapper-turned-Amapiano star was praised by fans for his creativity and for using the ongoing legal scandal involving the controversial businessman in his songs for a layer of relatability.

Source: Briefly News