Thandolwethu Zondi is the latest addition to the all-star cast in the Showmax drama series, Outlaws

Having joined the cast in the second season, the former Shaka iLembe actor spoke about his new show and what fans can expect from his character and the dynamic he finds himself in

Fans of the show welcomed Zondi with open arms as he added another layer of drama and intrigue to the action-packed series

Briefly News got exclusive insight into the actor's new role, challenges and his tricky love story

Former 'Shaka iLembe' star Thandolwethu Zondi has joined the new season of 'Outlaws.'

South African actor Thandolwethu Zondi has been cast in the new season of the Showmax Western blockbuster series, Outlaws.

Fresh off an incredible performance on Shaka iLembe, the award-winning KwaZulu-Natal actor stars as Mthunzi Biyela, the sweet new love interest in Buang (Mamodibe Ramodibe)'s life, whose romance has stirred serious family tension.

In an interview exclusively shared with Briefly News, the 23-year-old actor described joining one of his favourite local shows as a dream come true.

"I was already such a fan of season one; my family and friends loved it too, even before I got cast. I remember calling my mom after the confirmation and just crying. Being part of Season 2 of one of my favourite South African shows is incredible."

The actor, who also stars in Netflix's Love and Wine, spoke about being torn between his love for Buang and his loyalty to his family, and finding himself having to channel his character's emotions.

"I had to dig deep because I was still discovering Mthunzi. I had to start by asking myself: have I ever been in love to a point where it could cost me my loyalty? As I explored him, I realised the only person who truly loved Mthunzi was his mother, and she had passed away.

"He was loyal towards the people who weren’t loyal to him. When he met Buang and fell in love with her, that love surpassed the loyalty he had for his family."

He described his relationship with Buang as "the classic opposites-attract dynamic," a story of people who were never meant to be in love but actually share a deep and strong, somewhat forbidden connection.

Coming from Shaka iLembe, Thandolwethu said the choreographed scenes and intense stunt training from the show helped prepare him for the action-packed Outlaws scenes.

However, he described some scenes on Outlaws that tested him both physically and emotionally.

"Emotionally, I think the altercations with Bandile and my parents; those were intense. Physically, there were scenes where I had to walk barefoot across the North West terrain, and there was a scene on the bus where it was extremely hot."

Outlaws Season 2 streams on Showmax every Monday and plays on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 every Saturday.

Thandolwethu Zondi spoke about his new role on 'Outlaws' season two.

Social media reacts to Outlaws season two

Online users reacted to the latest episode that saw Buang and Mthunzi faced with a life-or-death situation.

simplympho said:

"Baung will never kill Mthunzi; she is in love with Mthunzi."

diiteb0ho wrote:

"Why is Nyakallo involving himself in these youngsters' relationship? I get that he's the enemy and all, but come on."

leb7987 was not impressed:

"I really like Outlaws so much; however, I feel like this season feels as if something is just not right. I love the storyline so far, it’s amazing, but the story is not displayed, or I don’t receive it as authentic as it was in season one. I don’t want to compare, but that is how it feels. I will continue to watch, still, can’t wait to see how it unfolds."

vigilanceblues responded:

"Bandile might cause chaos and rectify it later."

