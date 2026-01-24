South African media personality Siphesihle Vazi recently mourned the death of hip hop star Bravo Le Roux

The star shared multiple videos of memories he shared with the late star on social media

Vazi paired the videos with a heartfelt and touching tribute to Bravo Le Roux, which had many in tears

The death of Mzansi's hip hop star, Bravo Le Roux, touched and saddened many, especially the friends he made in the entertainment industry, and the popular TV star Siphesihle Vazi was one of them.

The Selimathunzi presenter poured his heart out on social media, mourning the passing of his friend. He shared several videos of them together creating memories and paired them with a touching tribute.

He wrote:

"Rest easy, bro @bravoleroux 💔 I’ll never forget the first phone call we had just to introduce ourselves, it turned into a two-hour conversation. You schooled me on self-love, forgiveness, and patriotism 🇿🇦. Somehow we landed on “ekhaya” and what that song really meant… that moment will live rent-free in my heart forever 🫡 Dankie, Sosha. I’m grateful I got to give you your flowers while you were still here 🇿🇦❤️ My condolences to your family and friends."

Bravo's family confirmed his death

Le Roux's family had released a press statement on his Instagram page, confirming his death, asking for privacy. This came as a shock to many, as many other celebrities poured their tributes.

The statement reads:

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Bravo Le Roux (Sinesipho Peter), a beloved South African artist whose talent, voice, and spirit touched countless lives across the world. During this profoundly difficult time, we ask that Bravo's family, friends, and loved ones be granted privacy and space to grieve. We also ask that fans and the public remember him for his contributions, his artistry, and the joy he brought to many."

The family expressed gratitude to South Africans for the outpouring of support and condolences. They stated that the details of the funeral and memorial services would be made public at a later stage.

Following his death at the age of 30, some revisited his last post, which he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. In the post, Bravo Le Roux was in a street in Switzerland lip-syncing to his song Same Time which features SimulationRxps.

