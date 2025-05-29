South African singer and rapper Big Zulu has given an update on the celebrity soccer tournament

The Inkabi Records boss is planning on moving the match happening in July to a bigger venue, the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Mzansi peeps are in for a treat as Big Zulu also revealed his plans of opening his very own shop

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Big Zulu is planning on moving the celebrity soccer tournament to a bigger venue. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

The celebrity soccer match 2025 is going to be bigger and better. South African artist Big Zulu has revealed his plans to move the celebrity soccer tournament to an even bigger venue.

What Big Zulu has in store for soccer match

The award-winning Inkabi Records boss will reportedly be moving the match taking place in July to an even bigger venue, the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

According to TshisaLIVE, the talks have not been concluded as yet, and they are waiting for approval.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We were looking at hosting this year's tournament at Moses Mabhida, but the talks haven't been concluded yet. If we get approval, that would be great for us members of the creative arts,” the publication quoted a member of Big Zulu's team.

There was a bit of drama on Saturday, 20 July 2024, at Tsakane Stadium on Gauteng's Eastrand, when Gqom and Gospel clashed and got into it.

Dumi Mkokstad explained to Andile Ncube what had transpired:

"We came from Durban to come and play. Now, when we got here, as Gospel, we had 11 eligible players based on the tournament rules, which set out, among others, that [at least] one woman has to play.

"Gqom, firstly, decided not to follow that rule. Secondly, DJ Tira claimed that he tried to include a woman in the game. According to the rules, a woman has to play for a minimum of 10 minutes. They only fielded a woman for the last four minutes of the match, disadvantaging Gospel. Mind you, they were already leading that game. DJ Tira also brought 11 professional players. Yet the rules state that the players have to be artists and must have released albums."

Is Big Zulu planning to open own shop?

It was also revealed that the Imali Eningi rapper is looking to expand his empire as he will be launching his very own clothing store. He first hinted at this business venture in an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill.

According to the publication, Big Zulu will be opening the shop in September, just in time for Heritage Month. However, his priority is booking a good location to get his store "up and running."

Is this Big Zulu's daily meal?

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Big Zulu went viral after a photo of him eating a full chicken, supposedly alone.

An X user joked and said that he eats this meal every day, and he does not share it with anyone. Mzansi joined in on the joke spreading about the Inkabi Records boss, and many accused him of gluttony, while others said it was a joke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News