Musicians Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad had a heated verbal altercation during the Celebrity Soccer Games

The event on Saturday, 20 July, saw Gqom, hip-hop, Maskandi and Gospel celebrity teams battling it out

An X user, @NduMncube, posted a video of the altercation, which has since gone viral on social media

Musicians Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad clashed during the Celebrity Soccer Games. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Gospel and hip-hop went head-to-head in more ways than the on-field play when Mzansi music stars gathered for the Celebrity Soccer Games at the weekend.

The event at Tsakane Stadium on Gauteng's Eastrand on Saturday, 20 July, got heated when the teams comprising Gospel and Gqom musicians met in the final following earlier fixtures with Maskandi and hip-hop.

Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad clash

An interruption during the game saw tempers boiling over, with a video of an altercation between rapper Big Zulu (hip-hop) and Dumi Mkokstad (Gospel).

The latter accused the Gqom team of gaining an advantage in the game by fielding nine non-eligible players, infringing on the tournament rules.

A clip shared by X user @NduMncube showed the altercation, with the captains of each side — Big Zulu, Mkokstad, Khuzani (Maskandi) and DJ Tira (Gqom) — gathered on the sidelines during the stoppage to discuss the matter.

The video shows Mkokstad attempting to explain the impasse to SABC Sports presenter Andile Mncube to interruptions from an agitated Big Zulu.

He stated:

"We came from Durban to come and play. Now, when we got here, as Gospel, we had 11 eligible players based on the tournament rules, which set out, among others, that [at least] one woman has to play.

"Gqom, firstly, decided not to follow that rule. Secondly, DJ Tira claimed that he tried to include a woman in the game.

"According to the rules, a woman has to play for a minimum of 10 minutes. They only fielded a woman for the last four minutes of the match, disadvantaging Gospel.

"Mind you, they were already leading that game. DJ Tira also brought 11 professional players. Yet the rules state that the players have to be artists and must have released albums."

Big Zulu emasculates Mkokstad

A belligerent Big Zulu rudely interjected Mkokstad, saying that he (Mkokstad) had brought professional soccer players to last year's tournament.

"So, yokinto imile, ime ngawe nje (Everything is at a standstill because of you)."

A second video showed Big Zulu hurling insults at his counterpart.

"Uya loya lo. Ngengxa eyalo mfana lo. Hawu, akanabo ubuntu ... akanabo ubuntu kawayena. Hawu, seku ngama wonke umuntu ngengxa yokuthi uyadliwa? Hawu!"

Big Zulu emasculated Mkokstad by calling him a boy, saying he was pulling a stunt because his team was losing. He added further insult to injury by calling his stunt witchcraft.

