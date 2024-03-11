Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi headlined the BAL Special Olympic celebrity game

The two celebs were part of the teams that were playing against each other during the Special Olympic game

Robot Boii and Primo told Briefly News that they were grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this unified activation

Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi headlined the BAL Special Olympic game. Image: @robot.boii, @primo9teen

Source: Instagram

This year, South Africa is hosting the Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament for the first time ever. Media personalities Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi were spotted playing a match on the court.

Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi headline BAL Special Olympic game

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Special Olympics of South Africa (SOSA) collaborated on Sunday afternoon, March 10, bringing together a curated in-arena experience and unified celebrity game featuring Special Olympics ambassadors and supporters, SOSA athletes and more.

Lucas Radebe's son Primo Baloyi and Mzwakhe Mbuli's son Robot Boii headlined the celebrity game at SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The Special Olympic Games were to raise funds for the Special Olympics of South Africa.

Speaking to Briefly News Robot Boii and Primo Baloyi shared that they were grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this unified activation.

Robot Boii said:

"This was like my first professional game of basketball, this experience was excellent, It was amazing, and I love the energy around the sport, you know, it's by far for me the only sport that is so inclined with the culture, swag and boss celebrity culture you know, and being part of the All Stars in the states was also a great opportunity for me and I mean I got to see Lil Wayne so yeah.

Robot Boii also mentioned that he has faith in the Cape Town Tigers, a South African basketball team that is partaking in the BAL tournament this year.

Primo said:

"My dad is one of the ambassadors of Special Olympics, and this was a great opportunity for me as I am still pretty new in the game, and I am getting to know these non-profit organisations and getting to see where I can help out. Playing alongside an NBA legend was amazing, and being able to witness great basketball players live on the court is mind-blowing, and I am rooting for boys, the Cape Town tigers."

Robot Boii also posted a video of himself playing on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"ROBOTO X…??? Fun times at the Celebrity Games."

Watch the video below:

Robot Boii's epic dance moves gain recognition abroad

In a previous report from Briefly News, multi-talented Robot Boii was nominated in the Best Dance category at the inaugural 2023 Trace Awards Entertainment.

Robot Boii's supporters expressed their confidence in his dance skills, saying they were sure he would bring the award home. The dancer and entertainer ended up bringing the award home alongside singer Nomcebo Zikode.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News