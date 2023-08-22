The multi-talented Robot Boii has been nominated in the Best Dance category at the inaugural 2023 Trace Awards

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made the announcement on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter

Robot Boii's supporters expressed their confidence in his dance skills, saying they are sure he will bring the award home

Robot Boii clinched a nomination at Trace Awards in the Best Dancer category. Image: @robot_boii

Source: Instagram

The nominees list for the 2023 Trace Awards has been released, and Mzansi's very own dancer, Robot Boii, made the cut.

Robot Boii bags Trace Awards nod

Celebrity blogger Phil Mphela broke the exciting news on his X/Twitter page. The Popcorn & Cheese podcaster is contending for the Best Dance award against Tayc from France, Uganda Ghetto Kids, Yemi Alade from Nigeria, and Zuchu from Tanzania.

Trace Awards 2023 headed to Kigali

The award ceremony is set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, between 20-22 October 2023.

The awards were created in honour of Trace's 20th anniversary, aiming to acknowledge African and Afro-inspired musicians’ exceptional talent and creativity.

Watch the video below:

South African rooting for Robot Boii

Robot Boii's fans took to the comments to post messages of congratulations and said the award was his.

@SixFuthi said:

"They will give it to those kids kodwa thina siyazi."

@SnowBlind774 mentioned:

"He's bringing it home I trust my boy. Go get them son."

@Tumi14300836 posted:

"Congratulations. It could be only be God's Blessings upon Blessings.."

@babakaslindi added:

"Good luck on which one is this one."

@Siweburu stated:

"Bring it home Robot Boii.❤️❤️."

@_Lee_m tweeted:

"Well deserved, he's too good."

@KHAYEAHLIHLE commented:

"I think he'll bring this one home."

Source: Briefly News