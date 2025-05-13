Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu has gone viral due to a photo of him eating a full chicken, supposedly alone

An X user assumed that he eats this meal every day, and he does not share it with anyone

Mzansi joked about the Inkabi Records boss, and many accused him of gluttony, while others said it was a joke

Big Zulu was accused of eating a full chicken alone. Image: Bigzulu_sa

Social media users poked fun at Big Zulu's supposed eating habits. A viral photo of him seated with a large meal in front, ready to devour it, has made him a target of some of X users' most brutal roasts.

Does Big Zulu eat a full chicken by himself?

Abazazi Bafunani singer, Big Zulu, was recently a heated topic on X. The man got mocked by some of his fans for allegedly being greedy.

An X user, @Buhlenomuhle, mocked Big Zulu after he posted a photo of himself eating a meal large enough to feed a whole family. The user joked and said that it is his daily meal, and he eats it alone.

"Every day, Big Zulu eats a full chicken. Alone."

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi laughs at Big Zulu

Social media users assumed the post about the star, who was involved in a near-fatal accident, was factual, so they decided to join in on the fun. Here are some reactions below:

@NdivhuwoBarnes asked:

"Full chicken? Everyday? So he only eats chicken for the whole year?"

@ramalokot joked:

"On Christmas, he probably eats a whole goat by himself."

@Fulufhelo_09 said:

"I recommend having money. However, I feel like this is being greedy."

@Monametsiii questioned:

"He drinks that 5 litre of water as well?"

@itsJayHustler was shocked:

"He is still gonna cook that chicken right??"

@EvillDaGenius joked:

"I could also eat this alone. Not that difficult. Especially with chicken becoming the size of a drumstick ya 1973."

@NkunaT stated:

"Absolutely no reason for over-eating, even if you can afford."

@TrussMii said:

"Lol, that chicken is looking like he bought it from China Mall."

@SandileGwala4 asked:

"Is he eating alone, or he has invisible mates around him?"

@alphy_Tsotetsi laughed:

"Nandos SA and Tasty Gallos SA, look no further when looking for influencers on your campaigns. I will take my 20% fee for doing the most. Thank you."

Big Zulu buys DJ a brand-new car

In a previous report by Briefly News, award-winning rapper Big Zulu's recent kind gesture towards his DJ had fans in awe.

The star bought his DJ a new car, and a clip of them at the dealership went viral. Many fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, as some praised Big Zulu for his kind gesture. In his message, Big Zulu said:

"My brother, thank you so much, we've come a long way together, and I just want to thank you for everything we have done and are still doing so far. It may be small, but it comes from my heart. Thank you so much @djobgwala."

