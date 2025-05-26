A Grounded King! Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva is making headlines after opening up about life post-fame and fortune

The 23-year-old surprised fans by revealing that “not much has changed” — despite the R2 million prize, massive following, and rising celebrity status

Despite the big win, the BBMzansi winner keeps his next move under wraps, leaving fans guessing what’s coming next

Since winning Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, Sweet Guluva, born Akhonamathemba Zwane, has fast become one of the most followed stars.

The big win made him R2 million richer and offered him celebrity status.

BBMzansi winner Sweet Guluva breaks silence on fame

Despite his newfound fame, he has earned several endorsement deals and shared the stage with many celebrities, including DJ Tira and DJ Zinhle.

However, despite his newfound fame, he has remained grounded as ever and hasn’t been affected by his fame.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that life has been the same, but the only thing that reminds him of how famous he is is how people react when they bump into him.

He has it that people always ask for pictures with him and to have some lighter moments with them.

The 23-year-old star admitted that, seemingly character-wise, nothing has happened despite thinking that being on TV might change him.

Sweet Guluva said:

“I thought going on TV would make me different, but instead I feel normal like everyone else.”

His recent claim has left many in doubt, noting that change is there, but he has managed to avoid the drama and bad headlines.

As Sweet Guluva navigates this new chapter, he has managed to keep his private life under wraps, leaving many to guess what he has been up to.

After winning the R2 million, the star revealed that he had a string of investments on the cards, with real estate being the one.

Since then, he hasn’t shared much about his plans.

Sweet Guluva: A star in the making

His huge following has seen him work with many celebrities and expand his horizons to music.

DJ Zinhle announced her plans to drop new music with Sweet Guluva in March.

At the time, the award-winning star revealed that she met Sweet Guluva’s mother and discussed a potential collaboration.

Surprisingly, the two, Bongiwe Zwane and Sweet Guluva’s mother, attended the same school as DJ Zinhle.

A few months later, the song is said to be dropping next month. The song has since been lauded as a hit, but will it deliver?

Viral TikTok challenges have flooded online after DJ Zinhle teased the new track ‘Sweet Guluva’.

Somizi visits BBMzansi winner Sweet Guluva

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that media personality Somizi Mhlongo visited Sweet Guluva’s hometown, KwaZulu-Natal.

The star was in the company of the season 5 winner. The two visited several places, and ‘it was a blast,’ for Somizi Mhlongo.

Photos of their priceless moments together in KwaZulu-Natal have since flooded online.

