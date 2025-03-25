DJ Zinhle shocked fans by revealing she went to school with Sweet Guluva's mother after he won Big Brother Mzansi Season 5

Social media users questioned DJ Zinhle's age and debated whether she and Sweet Guluva's mother were in the same grade

Fans also speculated about Sweet Guluva's family's wealth after seeing a Mercedes-Benz convoy welcome him home, despite his claims of financial struggles

Award-winning South African DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle shocked fans when she seemingly revealed that she went to school with Sweet Guluva's mother. The star's revelation came after Sweet Guluva won the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

DJ Zinhle revealed that she went to school with Sweet Guluva's mother. Image: @SweetGuluva and @djzinhle

Source: UGC

DJ Zinhle allegedly knows Sweet Guluva's mother

Sweet Guluva is the man of the moment after winning Big Brother Mzansi. After weeks in the house, the star walked away with R2 million. His fans have been celebrating his historic win on social media. Some even thronged the streets of KZN to celebrate their favourite.

Fans have been reposting pictures and videos of Sweet Guluva's family as they continue celebrating his win. A fan screenshotted DJ Zinhle's comment on one video of Sweet Guluva's mother. The Siyabonga hitmaker confirmed that she went to school with the woman in the video. The comment read:

"I went to school with her. Imagine."

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's revelation

Social media users were shocked that DJ Zinhle went to school with Sweet Guluva's mother. Some questioned her age, while others wanted to know Sweet Guluva's age.

Some fans, however, defended DJ Zinhle saying maybe she was in the same school with Sweet Guluva's mother, not the same grade.

@Horoscope10111 said:

"Yho so Sweet’s mom is really younger than Ashy😳"

@Lerato_MM_ commented:

"How old is DJ Zihle bethunana😭?"

@RealStevenMOB said:

"And Sweet Guluva went to school with Beekay 🥹❤️"

@CoolyNicey added:

"Guys u Zinhle uthe "I went to school with her" azange athi we were in the same grade 😭😭😭 abanye sekubuzwa age."

@Mr_C_Malik_Yoba added:

"We didn’t know about this until her son won BBM. Foooosek, Yo parasite."

DJ Zinhle's age was questioned after she revealed that she went to school with Sweet Guluva's mother. Image: @SweetGuluva

Source: Twitter

Is Sweet Guluva's family rich?

Social media users have been debating about the reality television star's family wealth. Many accused him of faking poverty to get votes while he was on the show.

Fans were shocked to see a convoy of Mercedes-Benz cars welcoming Sweet Guluva home despite previously stating that he would probably get public transport to go home after the show.

Ashley Ogle reacts to Sweet Guluva's win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media has been buzzing since the news of reality TV star Sweet Guluva winning the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 grand prize of R2 million.

His girlfriend Ashley Ogle reacted to him winning the competition and becoming an instant millionaire. In a clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Ogle is heard sharing how excited and happy she was that Sweet Guluva was the winner of Season 5.

Source: Briefly News