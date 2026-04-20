SA travel influencer Tlou is helping thousands of first-time flyers understand exactly what to expect when they arrive at the airport

Bags heavier than seven kilograms must be checked in at the counter before any traveller can walk through to the boarding gate

Tlou says arriving at least three hours before your flight is the single most important rule every first-time flyer needs to follow

For millions of South Africans, walking into an airport for the first time can be terrifying. The long corridors, the unfamiliar signage, and the security queues can rattle even the most composed person.

Travel influencer during her exploration mission. Images: @tlou_the_explorer

Source: TikTok

That is exactly why travel influencer Tlou, known online as @tlou_the_explorer, stepped up with advice that has left Mzansi breathing a little easier.

On 19 April 2026, Tlou posted a TikTok clip walking first-time flyers through the full airport experience. She covered baggage check-in, how to read airport signage, and what to expect at security. She also explained how to find a boarding gate and why arriving three hours early matters. South Africans flooded the comments with relief, saying the video had taken a massive weight off their shoulders.

For many South Africans flying for the first time

South Africa’s domestic travel space has grown steadily over the past few years. More affordable flight deals have made it possible for people from smaller towns to finally board a plane. For many of them, the airport is the biggest obstacle and not the flight itself.

Research shows that airport anxiety is one of the most common travel-related stressors around the world. Most of it comes from simply not knowing what to expect when you get there.

Tlou’s advice cuts through all of that confusion in a calm and practical way. She explained that airport signage exists for a reason and that travellers should trust it completely. She also told her viewers to ask only security personnel for directions if they get confused. Those officers are placed throughout the terminal.

Baggage and boarding gates

One of the most useful parts of Tlou’s breakdown was her explanation of the baggage rule. Any bag heavier than seven kilograms must be checked in at the counter before heading to the gate. She also broke down how OR Tambo International Airport is divided into two clear sections. Terminal A handles international flights and Terminal B handles all local ones. Knowing that small detail could save a first-time traveller a very stressful walk.

Once through the security check, Tlou told viewers to find their gate number and locate a nearby seat. If a lounge is accessible, that is the best place to charge a phone and grab something to eat.

She added that arriving three hours before a flight is the bare minimum a first-time flyer should allow. Security lines can drag, and check-in queues can be unpredictable on busy travel days. Running late at an airport is a recipe for a very stressful first flying experience.

See the tips in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the tips

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@bhekikubheka666 commented:

“For local flights, if you do not have an ID book for some reason, you can take your passport or driver's license as a form of identification.”

@GRADESIGN wrote:

"If you've forgotten your physical ID but have a digital copy on your phone, simply print it out. This will serve as your identification.”

@FSM75 said:

“Thank you very much. I am no longer anxious.”

@Sunbake noted:

“Thank you so much. I have always wanted to know how it works.”

@Boleng Apparels:

“Thank you for this information. 🙏”

TikToker @tlou_the_explorer with an elephant. Image: @tlou_the_explorer

Source: TikTok

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