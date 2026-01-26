A Port Elizabeth content creator broke down how he made over R350,000 in his first eight months of earning from content

The fitness influencer explained three key ways South African creators can monetise their platforms

Mzansi flooded the comments with amazement after hearing the amount, with many creators inspired to start content too

A content creator and fitness lover posing for pictures. Images: @vimbalifts

Source: Instagram

A Port Elizabeth fitness content creator and supplement company founder has Mzansi talking after revealing he made over R350,000 in just eight months from content creation. TikTok user @vimbalifts, known for his gym content, growth tips, and day-in-the-life videos, posted the video on 20 January 2026, breaking down exactly how he earned the impressive amount without needing millions of followers.

In the video, he explained that most people think you need a massive following to make money on social media, but he said that 92% of the money he made came mainly from brand deals, and he laid out three ways most people make money in South Africa and why they fail.

The first method he mentioned was building a personal brand, which he said doesn't just mean posting a lot. A personal brand is when people follow you, not just what you post. He pointed out that many creators go wrong by only doing interviews, trends, or viral formats, which means people connect to the content but not to them.

The second way he mentioned was doing brand deals, but he stressed they shouldn't be the only plan. He does brand deals but also runs coaching sessions and a supplement company called Vimba Labs. He said it's important to have something to fall back on because brands come and go, and sometimes they only pay months later. If a brand stops replying tomorrow, you should still be able to make money.

For the third method, the intro of a video, saying:

"Your hook will make or break a video. You can have the best advice in the world, but if your first three seconds are weak, no one's going to listen."

He recommended having content pillars and picking three to four things to speak about, like education, your journey, your opinions, and behind the scenes. People must know the vibe of your page just by looking at it.

He ended with bonus advice, telling creators to learn the business side of things, read contracts, understand usage rights, and know about exclusivity.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi amazed by man's earnings

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikToker @vimbalifts' post, with many sharing that he was inspiring them to do the same:

@i_am_songo wrote:

"Did bro say 350k👀👀 Intrigued."

@oga calculated:

"So you were clocking +-43k a month, dammit."

@rianangae joked:

"SARS looking at you like..."

@vimbalifts_fanpage said:

"Well deserved, bro, you've been pushing🔥🔥🔥"

@marshalld exclaimed:

"Yoh we all gotta start posting then😭😭😭"

@4kt_slime asked:

"Does that include your creatin sales, too."

@b said:

"350k ??? Dang let me lock in !😭😭😭"

@joanieandvimba gushed:

"We're doing it, baby, ❤️❤️❤️"

A content creator is making a video in his living room. Images: @vimbalifts

Source: TikTok

More on South Africans earnings

Briefly News recently reported on a South African content creator who shared her huge earnings from Facebook, earning praise from followers who wanted to know her secrets.

recently reported on a South African content creator who shared her huge earnings from Facebook, earning praise from followers who wanted to know her secrets. A woman took to social media to show the payslip of a private school educator in Cape Town, and the amount had Mzansi surprised.

A lady from Mzansi showed the salary of a mine driver in a viral video, leaving many people interested in how to land the job.

Source: Briefly News