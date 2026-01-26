A South African content creator wowed Mzansi after revealing substantial earnings from Facebook monetisation

Her innovative approach blended local influencers, community engagement, and social media strategy to achieve widespread attention online

The influencer's strategy earned praise from followers, showcasing how creativity and planning can translate into tangible success

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African content creator has left social media buzzing after revealing she earned R160 000 from Facebook monetisation in just two months, sparking admiration across Mzansi for her business acumen and social media strategy.

A young woman from South Africa shared a posed picture on Facebook. Image: Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

According to Kasi Economy's post shared on 24 January 2026, the woman named Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu previously gained widespread attention during her December wedding, shared her earnings publicly, showcasing how a combination of creativity, planning, and local engagement can translate into substantial income online. A post detailing her journey described her approach as "simple yet genius."

Her wedding strategy involved keeping everything local. She invited influencers and businesses from the North West and Tshwane regions, ensuring her event resonated authentically with her community. Influencer Thabo Ndwandwe from North West was given access to her Facebook account and posted over 100 photos in real time, while Pree McLuck from Hammanskraal, who has over 200,000 followers, was also involved.

Even security services were part of the plan. Tshenolo Pi, known primarily in Tshwane and surrounding areas and with nearly 500,000 followers, was hired for security, and his team shared updates in real time during the wedding. This rare approach of integrating social media with event management amplified online attention significantly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

More than 30 influencers attended, alongside locally prominent businesses with established digital presences. By combining local trust, community buy-in, and powerful online visibility, the content creator Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu ensured her wedding dominated timelines and generated substantial engagement.

This led to her gaining over 200,000 new followers in the weeks following her wedding and turned her Facebook presence into a monetisation success story.

Mzansi has since praised her for blending community, authenticity, and social media savvy, proving that strategic planning and local engagement can lead to impressive results both online and offline. Her story became the blueprint for aspiring content creators looking to turn creativity into tangible earnings.

A woman went viral after she revealed her Facebook earnings from monetisation. Image: Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

SA claps for the content creator's impressive plan

People in South Africa took to the comments section to applaud Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu's impressive work, while some shared their thoughts.

Noma Mumba said:

"Yoh, she deserves it. Morgarl has already been posting consistently. Just today alone, she made 34 posts. Someone who posts once a week will want the same results, but it won’t happen."

Xzï Bït Chïcø added:

"Yoh, that's a lot of money."

MTV Victor Maudu stated:

"Count me."

Nta Ndo replied:

"Congratulations, girl."

Bhincakazi Nm Bhinca expressed:

"Yoh! She is blessed."

Blessed Ka Namgwezana shared:

"Well done, Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu."

Mana D Ledwaba wrote:

"Keep going, girl, congratulations."

Surprise, Mkhondu cracked a joke saying:

"SARS must not see this."

Take a look at the post below:

3 Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

One woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

A lady had tongues wagging online after she unveiled the payslip of a government teacher, and netizens were stunned.

Briefly News also reported that a video revealing a rock engineer's monthly salary set social media abuzz with debates.

Source: Briefly News