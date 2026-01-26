A digital creator from Botswana impressed thousands after showcasing her remarkably long, thick, and healthy natural hair

The video was posted on Instagram, detailing her journey of restoring her crown following a bleaching mishap with natural products

Social media users showered the woman with compliments, while many inquired about her secret herbal oil treatment

A video showed a Botswana creator proudly displaying her thick and healthy natural hair to her followers.

The clip was shared on TikTok under the user handle @princess.syyy on December 16 2025, gaining massive traction, sparking curiosity and admiration within the digital beauty community.

The creator explained that she turned to a specialised hot oil treatment to revive her strands, featuring a potent mix of herbs such as hibiscus and various other natural ingredients. In the clip, she showed the herbs simmering in a pot of oils, which she applied directly to her scalp to stimulate growth and strengthen her hair from the roots.

Herbal oil treatment credited for rapid hair growth

Following the success of her personal journey, the young woman noted that she began selling the herbal oil and provided directions for her followers to purchase the product. Instagram user @princess.syyy also showed a bottle of packaged oil.

Watch the Instagram video here.

SA is amazed by the natural length

The post became an instant hit, amassing 368K views, 24K likes and nearly 200 comments from impressed social media users who were captivated by her hair. Many viewers expressed shock upon realising the long afro belonged to the creator and was not an extension, leading to a flood of compliments. While many were eager to place orders and ask for product codes, one viewer pointed out that similar herbal ingredients had been shared by various content creators on YouTube for many years, offering a DIY alternative for parents looking to care for their children's hair. Others asked the creator if ships out of Botswana to countries such as South Africa and the UK.

Many social media users expressed their shock, with some admitting they originally thought her long hair was an extension.

User @miinenhle_gu asked:

"Your hair?🔥Where to order🥹?"

User @monareng_sister_x commented:

"Moriri wa gago o montle ausi (your hair is beautiful, sisi)."

User @djpoohbear28 asked:

"Does it repair and grow the hairline as well?"

User @kutoanepaul advised:

"Go on YouTube. The ingredients have been there for many years from different creators. Like using rosemary, hibiscus, and more herbs. My woman buys coconut oil, caster oil and double-boils the herbs and oils, adds water and other things. She also washes my baby girls' hair with aloe straight from the garden. A big mess with great results. YouTube or alternatively, get this product couriered to you."

User @dereignmaakom enquired:

"Hi. My daughter is two years old. Is this recommended for a 2-year-old? I'd like her to keep her natural hair for now."

User @phillipine22_ asked:

"Girl, please go back to your drawing and cook us a hairline treatment so long we use this on 😥the volume."

