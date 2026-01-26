Petrol attendants in Estcourt surprised KwaMfana with a heartfelt gesture, thanking him for inspiring self-care through his social media content

The brief act of appreciation happened during a routine stop and quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and hundreds of comments

KwaMfana’s consistent focus on cooking, cleaning and organisation continues to inspire everyday South Africans

A simple stop at a petrol station turned into a heartwarming moment after petrol attendants surprised popular social media content creator ‘KwaMfana’ with an unexpected show of appreciation.

Popular content creator, KwaMfan was showered with love during a stopover in KZN. Images: NtokozojoydubekwaMfana

The feel-good encounter unfolded at a Shell garage in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on January 25, 2026, and has since touched thousands across South Africa.

NtokozojoydubekwaMfana, whose real name is Ntokozo Dube, shared on Facebook that he was travelling back to Johannesburg when he pulled into the filling station, unaware that the workers recognised him from his widely followed social media content. Instead of a routine refuel, the attendants went the extra mile, quickly cleaning his car, checking the water, and turning the brief stop into a moment filled with gratitude and respect.

According to NtokozojoydubekwaMfana’s caption on the Facebook video, the attendants explained that their actions were a small way to thank the content creator for the work he does online, particularly the positive influence his videos have had on their own lives. They shared that his consistent messaging around hygiene, self-care and maintaining one’s space had encouraged them to take better care of themselves.

A brief stop that left a lasting impression

The filling station was empty when ‘KwaMfana’ arrived, and the attendants made sure to complete everything swiftly before returning to their duties as two cars pulled in moments later.

KwaMfana built a strong following by sharing content centred on cooking, cleaning and organising living spaces. With over 460,000 followers on Facebook, his videos focus on hygiene and discipline, often showing how small habits can restore confidence.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Social media reacts with admiration

The Facebook video shared by KwaMfana has since drawn over 39,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. Social media users praised the attendants for their humility and kindness.

Bongani Ndlazi commented:

“In my life, I haven't seen anybody who's successful but still humble and respectful like this chap, whoever raised him is so proud.”

Clauressa Smith said:

“I'm convinced petrol attendants live to make other people feel better, nicer, and happier.”

Kwa-ner Nxumalo

“Dear ladies, I can handle this one. Please step aside.❤️”

Lucia Mamosadi noted:

“I bet if they were at your house, you were gonna cook for them, you never let anyone leave your house hungry.☺️🙏🏽”

Tumi Mudua said:

“The country's most adored. KwaMfana.🤗”

Ntokozo Dube posing for a picture during his visit at Ukhozi FM. Image: NtokozojoydubekwaMfana

