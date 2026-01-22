A popular educational advocate inspired thousands of viewers after sharing his journey from a dedicated student to a luxury car owner

The clip appeared on TikTok, showing the young man and his mother celebrating his new R1.6 million vehicle at a local car dealership

Social media users congratulated and praised the creator for proving that pursuing serious academic courses leads to tangible success

An academic content creator shared a video of the moment he picked up his new BMW X4 worth R1.6 million. Image: Gift Bozekana

A young content creator and Wits graduate showcased the rewards of academic discipline after purchasing a high-end car to celebrate his career success.

His clip was shared on TikTok by @giftbozekana1 on January 21 2026, where it gained 238,000 views along with significant engagement from an impressed online community.

The content creator and founder of the Bethunana online tutoring academy is known for his bold content, advising students to study “serious courses”. In the video, he is seen at the car dealership walking toward his brand new BMW X4 worth R1.6 million with his mother beside him.

Wits graduate shares emotional moment at the car dealership

The young man got to the car and hugged it while his mom rejoiced alongside him in an emotional moment. After checking the car out, the duo drove off from the car dealership in excitement. The young man thanked God for his new baby in his caption as he celebrated the milestone. TikTok user @giftbozekana1 used the platform to emphasise that his investment in education was the primary driver behind his latest achievement.

Viewers were inspired by his new car purchase and asked for advice on which “serious courses” they should study. Image: Gift Bozekana

SA celebrates the man’s BMW X4 purchase

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and nearly 600 comments from an online community that reacted with support and showered the young man with praise for his dedication to his studies. Many viewers noted how his investment in education had inspired them to consider more “serious courses” in their own lives. Some said he was living proof that education is the key to success and congratulated him on his new car. One inspired user asked the young man what serious course he studied because they wished to follow in his footsteps.

User @boss editzzzzz said:

"Bro is a living proof that education is key🙏🏾."

User @Khushi🥺 commented:

"People who went to school and did serious courses are now purchasing serious machines❤️, congratulations 🥳."

User @niyogi_joziyane asked:

"What serious course did you study 😭I want to follow in your footsteps?"

User @Keba.m🤍shared:

"Maturing is realising he wants the best for all of us. We love you, congratulations❤️."

User @Mahle added:

"Congratulations Gift, Thank you for being a great role model and an inspiration to our kids 🙏🏾."

User @Her.Discovery commented:

"Bethunana (guys)! Oh, this man is an inspiration 😭❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

