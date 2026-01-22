A world-famous streamer experienced a vulnerable moment during a live broadcast after receiving a touching tribute from his father for his milestone birthday

The post was shared on TikTok, showing IShow Speed reacting to his dad’s proud words as he turned 21 on January 21

Social media users were deeply moved by the display of fatherly love and the encouragement for the star remain authentic

IShowSpeed became visibly emotional during a stream while watching a birthday video message from his father. Image: @SpeedUpdates1 / @4clipper4

Source: Twitter

The internet’s most energetic creator, IShow Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., showed a softer side during a recent stream after a personal message from his father went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok by @4clipper4 on January 21 2026, where it gained massive views along with significant engagement from an emotional online community.

The dad, who is in the USA, wished his son, who was celebrating his birthday on January 21 and turning 21 years old, a happy birthday while addressing him as Junior. He said he could not wait to see him again and added that he knew his son was enjoying himself because he was watching the broadcast in real time. In TikTok user @4clipper4’s video, the proud dad motivated his son to keep being himself and stated there was no advice he could give other than to continue being authentic because that quality had gotten him this far.

The father shows his son love

He promised to give his son a big kiss when they see each other next, which left Speed emotional and trying to compose himself. His dad emphasised that being himself was the key to his success and reminded him of the strong bond they share despite the pressures of fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the dad’s emotional birthday tribute

The video gained 785K views, 66K likes, and nearly 500 comments from an online community that reacted with deep emotion. Many viewers agreed with the father that being himself had gotten Speed far in life. Some were touched by the love the father expressed and wondered about the moment the two would finally see each other. One user remembered his own father, who would often tell him how much he loved him during phone calls and expressed sadness that he was no more.

Viewers were moved by the father's advice for Speed to continue being himself to maintain his success. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @magz said:

"Only a real dad can honestly wish for his son to be better than him in this life🙏."

User @David Ethiopia added:

"Happy birthday, Speed, now you are 21. I love you, bro. I'm from Ethiopia. I hope you will come back to Ethiopia. I'm going to meet you one day 👈."

User @Marina commented:

"I remembered Speed arguing with his dad because the dad refused to accept his Africaness. Now, he's wishing the best for his son who streams from AFRICA. This time is for Africa. Long live speed!"

User @Girmay Agame19🇺🇸 added:

"The best dad ever 👌."

User @Vayne de king shared:

"This reminds me of my dad; whenever he used to call me, he would tell me how I made him proud, promising me hugs. It’s too bad that by the time I went back home( Uganda 🇺🇬), I never found him 💔. Dad, I miss you and may you continue resting in peace. I miss you, my lovely dad, 💔."

User @저스티나 said:

"That fatherly, love man."

3 Briefly News articles about fathers

A son and his father shared an honest and emotional conversation, offering a rare glimpse into the profound bond they have shared over the years.

A young dad was filmed hanging out with his crew outside the yard, with his baby resting comfortably on his back, earning praise online.

A police officer prayed for his daughter before they left home for school on the first day of school, touching the hearts of many social media users with his actions.

Source: Briefly News