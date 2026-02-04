A TikTok revealing massive tax deductions from a CTO’s December salary sparked heated debate, leaving Mzansi stunned by how much income disappears before payday

Viewers were shocked to learn that, despite earning close to R500k in one month, around R200k was deducted through tax and mandatory contributions

The clip ignited nationwide discussions about taxation, executive pay and whether South Africa’s tax system fairly balances responsibility and reward

South Africans were left reeling after a TikTok video exposed just how much tax was deducted from the salary of a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) based in the Western Cape, igniting a heated national debate about earnings and deductions.

South Africans were left stunned after a man revealed a payslip of a CTO. Image: @school_of_it

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared on 3 February 2026 by School of IT under the TikTok handle, @school_of_it, showed how even top earners take home far less than expected once the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has had its say.

The video grabbed attention after revealing that despite earning close to half a million rand in December, the senior executive saw a massive portion of his income swallowed by tax and other deductions.

In the TikTok video, a man carefully breaks down the payslip of the CTO, revealing that the executive normally earns a base salary of about R171,000 per month. From this, roughly R62,000 is deducted in tax alone, leaving a take-home amount of just over R110,000 for most months. However, December painted a far more dramatic picture.

Tax takes brutal bite

The CTO received an incentive bonus of R302,000 for his performance throughout the year, pushing his total earnings for the month to R473,000. But instead of enjoying the full amount, a staggering tax deduction was slashed deep into the salary. After all deductions were taken into account, including provident fund contributions of nearly R13,000 and medical aid of close to R5,000, the executive was left with a net amount of R258,000 for December, meaning well over R200,000 disappeared before it could even reach his bank account.

The figures sent shockwaves through social media, with many South Africans stunned at how much of the income was absorbed by tax. Viewers questioned how high earners are expected to stay motivated when such a significant portion of their salary goes straight to deductions.

When big money meets brutal deductions

While some users argued that the salary still reflected immense privilege, others said the heavy deductions exposed the intense pressure and responsibility carried by top executives.

The explanation also highlighted the long and demanding journey required to reach such a position. A CTO, according to the man from @school_of_it, is positioned just below a CEO and is responsible for driving technological innovation, improving efficiency, cutting costs and steering long-term digital strategy. The role demands years of experience, leadership and strategic thinking, with professionals slowly working their way up through the ranks.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the deductions

Social media users flooded the comment section with strong opinions, as many debated whether the tax deductions were justified or excessive.

@Trav commented:

“Imagine giving half your salary to a system that doesn’t do anything for you.😂”

@Christopher wrote:

“Something has to be done about the tax in this country. You work hard to get paid more, but SARS takes it.”

@M D R A I S E L I🚊GADO said:

“Bathong! R197,000 tax is my yearly salary.”

@Ameena Dabar:

“So they basically took his bonus?😩”

@Nana Aikins:

“SARS is greedy.😭”

@Songezo Mfundisi:

“Yoh, the government nearly took half his money away.”

SARS took almost half of the CTO's December earnings in tax. Image: Sahadat Hossain

Source: Getty Images

