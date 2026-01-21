A major South African radio station is reportedly in the crosshairs of the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

The popular broadcaster is allegedly facing a staggering multi-million-rand tax bill, with reports suggesting the debt stems from a prolonged failure to settle outstanding returns

Failure to cooperate could result in a total asset seizure, with SARS warning that it will have no choice but to attach the station's property to recover the unpaid millions

A popular radio station has landed in hot water with SARS. Image: Jacob Hodgson/ Unsplash

The airwaves are buzzing, but it's not with hot music and juicy gossip. It has been reported that a prominent South African radio station has found itself locked in a high-stakes standoff with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

In what can only be described as a massive blow to the broadcaster's stability, the taxman has reportedly issued a multi-million-rand demand following an alleged history of neglected tax obligations.

According to DailySUN, Gauteng-based radio station Power FM, home of former EFF frontman Mbuyiseni Ndlosi, landed in hot water with the taxman and is facing a bill of more than R3.5 million, including penalties.

The publication reports that a letter of demand was sent to the broadcaster on 18 July 2025, in which SARS advised the station to either settle the debt in full or enter into a payment arrangement within 10 days of receiving the letter.

SARS warned that should Power FM fail to comply, it ran the risk of facing legal action and having the institution take matters into its own hands.

"Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies will result in the following actions: SARS may appoint a third party who currently or in the future owes you money or holds money on your behalf to settle your tax debt, or a civil judgement may be entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets."

SARS intensified its pursuit by securing a default judgment against the broadcaster, effectively blacklisting the entity for its continued failure to meet tax obligations.

Gauteng-based radio station Power FM reportedly owes SARS just over R3.5 million in unpaid tax. Image: powerfm_987

A breakdown of Power FM's SARS debt

Power FM's debt to the taxman has reportedly ballooned over time due to a prolonged failure to settle outstanding returns.

The amount was initially presented as R2.7 million owed in unpaid Pay As You Earn (PAYE); however, it was later inflated after SARS imposed penalties of over R254,000 and interest of more than R54,000.

It was stated that the station also owed over R132,000 in unpaid Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions, an amount that increased to nearly R150,000 after interest and penalties of over R15,000 were added.

Documents also reveal that Power FM was behind on its Skills Development Levy payments, which rose to more than R140,000 after penalties and interest spiked the original amount of R126,000.

Finally, the Revenue Services also highlighted that the broadcaster owed over R235,000 in Value-Added Tax, though the amount also increased to just above R241,000 due to interest and penalties.

With interest and penalties accounted for, the total liability has ballooned to a substantial R3.5 million.

DailySUN confirmed that station owner and former broadcaster Given Mkhari acknowledged the debt and was in talks with SARS to pay the money.

