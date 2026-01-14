Sho Madjozi allegedly faced a R5 million legal dispute with former management Black Major after ending her deal with Epic Records

Black Major claimed entitlement to 20% of Madjozi's advance plus unpaid commissions and expenses for tours, partnerships, and music rights

Mzansi users reacted with mixed views, some calling it reckless lending, while others speculated on personal motives, like a bitter ex-boyfriend owning the company

Sho Madjozi allegedly faced a R5 million legal dispute. Image: Sho Madjozi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi rapper Sho Madjozi finds herself in hot water as her former management agency, Black Major, drags her to the Johannesburg High Court over an alleged R5 million debt.

The award-winning musician, who brought home a BET award in the past, parted ways with Epic Records, but the split has sparked a messy legal tangle with claims of unpaid commissions and advances.

According to MDN News on X, Black Major asserts Madjozi received a hefty R5 million advance post-Epic deal, entitling them to 20% under their contract.

They also seek reimbursement for expenses tied to tours, brand partnerships, and music rights management. The matter is slated for a hearing soon, with no comment yet from Madjozi's camp.

Mzansi weighs in on the legal drama

Social media buzzed with diverse takes. @Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"Sho Madjozi is doing justice for many artists that these record companies rip off. Hands off Sho Madjozi."

@StarJay_23 wrote:

"That's a lot of money. Did they do credit checks and affordability assessments, or they just assumed they would get money?"

@Iebzzza marvelled at the complicated scenario, stating:

"Had it been a loan, I wouldve said reckless lending. Manje bona they kept offering her management services through out those years without her paying a cent. Did they really think she could afford their service? Very reckless."

@KgomotsoLo3779 added:

"Phela she gave birth and has moved on. What a bitter ex!"

@Notoriousfirst asked:

"Does she have R5 million?

@Mab0710 an unconventional opinion:

"At least for once, it is a record company crying about being scammed not an artist. I hope artists could learn on how to deal with these thugs from Madjozi."

@Immix100 quipped:

"She should call John Cena to assist."

Another user, @lastbornone78, wrote:

"Madjozi owes them nothing."

@keys_well commented:

"Bitter ex. The company is owned by her ex boyfriend."

@Tebogo_M21 said:

"We are starting 2026 with so many issues. It's gonna be a long year."

Sho Madjozi becomes a "choice mom"

Beyond the legal challenges that define the start of her 2026, Sho Madjozi is a relatively new mom, and she previously opened up as a "choice mom."

At the time, she also said that she had opted to solo-parent her four-month-old son without the baggage of a traditional relationship.

The 33-year-old Limpopo-born sensation, famed for her genre-bending hits like John Cena that went viral worldwide, revealed on the Motherhood Network podcast that her path to parenthood was anything but conventional.

"I chose to be a mom," she declared, describing a profound "call" from her now four-month-old son, who she says "chose her" first.

Sho Madjozi previously announced that she was a "choice mom". Image: shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi shares glimpses of her son

In a previous Briefly News report, the Huku hitmaker shared a rare glimpse of her baby son on her Instagram page.

At the time, Sho Madjozi had many netizens expressing their feelings on social media, with many praising her new motherhood journey.

