Former Miss Nigeria and Miss South South Africa contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, recently celebrated her 25th birthday

The beauty queen just announced that her celebration party would be held in Johannesburg at a Sandton nightclub, much to the annoyance of much of Mzansi

Reacting to her announcement, netizens both celebrated the news and bashed her choice to host the party in South Africa amid her controversies

Chidimma Adetshina announced that her birthday party will be held in Sandton. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss Nigeria and Miss South Africa contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, recently made headlines after she announced that her 25th birthday celebration would take place in a lavish Sandton nightclub.

Chidimma recently turned 25, and her online celebration was marked by stunning pictures that mesmerised the internet.

However, this announcement has not been met with the complete joy one might expect, as many in Mzansi have expressed their concerns over her choice of venue.

The beauty queen, who abruptly relinquished her Miss Nigeria title, titled her post:

"Jozzy [Jozi], are you ready? Friday the 16th, all roads will lead to Booth Night Club in Sandton. Address: 130, 11th Street, Parkmore."

See her post below:

The internet reacts with split views

While some fans celebrated the beauty queen's milestone, others fiercely voiced their criticism.

Some netizens expressed their discontent with the stunner being in South Africa, let alone hosting a party in the country.

@Zikode_ka_Gasa said:

"We are ready, sweetie."

@msin94 commented:

"Enjoy your birthday. Let those who cry, cry more. It’s your money. Enjoy it whereever."

@MazedOmuhl complimented her looks:

"Beautiful girl."

Other comments came from seeming trolls, who kept bringing up Chidimma's past immigration status.

One user, @leydamann, kicked it off with a question:

"Did you make an effort to at least meet the person whose identity was stolen for you to flourish?"

Another user, @McMOF55, pointed out:

"You are not South African. No one spells 'Jozi' like that."

@BarryNkomo shared a frustration:

"Ya neh. Siyadelelwa la ekhaya [We are disrespected right at home]."

@heisalive4all stated:

"If bravery was a person."

Another voice on the platform, @anselmorji, commented:

"I'm proudly Nigerian. I used to like this girl but she is so daft for real. You leave celebrating here in Nigeria where you're loved to South Africa where you are hated. Just imagine the comments you're getting from South Africans. You're beautiful but I don't think you are intelligent."

@Mmalenyalo_ wrote:

"Didn’t Home Affairs issue a cancellation of your visa and citizenship?"

@mfeka_winston pointed out what an earlier user also noticed:

"Is that how the shorthand for Johannesburg is spelt? You know she's not from South Africa."

A neutral comment came from @LesleyBanda2, who shared:

"She is coming as a visitor, bethunana. She is bringing dollars, boosting tourism and the entertainment sector."

Why are people opposed to Chidimma Adetshina?

Chidimma entered the Miss South Africa competition as a finalist.

She has a Nigerian father and a mother with Mozambican roots who is registered as a South African citizen.

Questions arose about her "South African-ness" due to her non-traditional South African name and heritage, with many online users claiming she wasn't "South African enough" to represent the country.

This escalated into accusations that her mother's South African identity documents were obtained fraudulently through identity theft, allegedly stealing the identity of an innocent South African woman.

The Department of Home Affairs investigated and found prima facie evidence of fraud and identity theft by her mother.

Chidimma Adetshina confirms her return to South Africa

In a previous report by Briefly News, the former Miss South Africa contestant confirmed her location in Mzansi on her social media account last August.

At the time, South Africans reportedly took to social media to lambast the Department of Home Affairs and the model.

