Nandi Madida announced her daughter Nefertiti's new role as a Barbie brand ambassador for Mattel in South Africa on social media

The singer shared adorable photos of the duo posing with a Barbie doll, highlighting the empowering partnership

Gossip influencer Musa Khawula amplified the news on X, dubbing it a "top gig" and sparking excitement among Mzansi fans

Nandi Madida and daughter Nefertiti bagged a top gig as Barbie ambassadors. Image: Nandi Madida

Mzansi's multi-talented star Nandi Madida has kicked off 2026 with a fabulous family milestone, revealing she and her young daughter Nefertiti have landed a prestigious gig as Barbie brand ambassadors for Mattel in South Africa.

The singer and actress, whose beauty was a topic of conversation online, took to Instagram to share the news, posting heartwarming photos of the pair in a studio shoot, with Nefertiti holding a Barbie doll while beaming alongside her mom.

Never one to miss a celeb moment, Musa Khawula quickly reposted Nandi's snaps on X, captioning it:

"Nandi Madida and her daughter Nefertiti bag top gig as Barbie brand ambassadors for Mattel in South Africa."

The post drew immediate attention, with fans gushing over the adorable duo and celebrating Nandi's ability to turn family time into big opportunities.

Social media erupts with love and criticism

Social media lit up with love for the pair, but the post also drew some criticism.

@AladyPL admired the mother-and-daughter duo, commenting:

"Zakes is blessed."

@Thuthukile29 approved of the initiative, saying:

"This is a great initiative. This will teach both parents and kids about autism."

@meme_museum focused on Nandi's beauty, gushing:

"What a beautiful woman! Zakes won here."

@Lush_Beauty1 wrote:

"This Barbie will inspire so many children to see themselves celebrated."

@sa_nameless123 commented:

"Having smart, influential parents who help you build bank at a tender age. I stan a focused Queen Nandi."

A lot more comments were critical of Nandi's family getting this gig and the idea of "an autistic doll."

@FootballStage1_ said:

"She doesn’t need the money. That's greed."

@dontdohr asked:

"How does one know a Barbie doll is autistic if it doesn't speak or show acts of autism?"

@MissLeloMK1 added:

"How does one tell if the doll is autistic? How is it supposed to look like? Her daughter is so beautiful, by the way."

@RELEH_LEGODI shared:

"Is the girl, I mean Zakes child, autistic? You can't be the face of autism while not autistic."

@Siya_TshabalaIa echoed:

"How can a doll be autistic? It has no mental capacity. it's a doll."

One user, @DontcallmeKhadi, cleared up the confusion, explaining:

"The autism is represented by the headphones, which look like noise cancelling headphones used by autistic people when they experience sensory overload."

@IamKeotshepile defended users who had been asking the same question, saying:

"I have been reading comments and some of you are attacking people for asking questions. People ask questions because they want to know and they are being respectful about it as well."

Nandi Madida and her daughter were congratulated and criticised for their new ambassadorship deal. Image: Nandi Madida

