“Standing on Business”: Gogo’s Serious Demeanour Before Dancing Amuses South Africans
- Karabo Moloi and her grandmother captured hearts in a trending TikTok dance challenge
- Viewers were charmed by the gogo's serious yet entertaining dance moves
- Social media comments reflect joy and admiration for the dancing duo's infectious energy
Content creator Karabo Moloi, who often uploads posts featuring her grandmother, left the internet wanting more when she and her gogo participated in a TikTok dance trend to a local song. The older woman's no-nonsense expression stole the show.
Karabo's video, posted on 29 December 2025, showed her and her gogo standing still with their hands on their sides, as if they were soldiers, waiting for the beat to drop on the song Amaneighbour by Killer Kau and Mr JazziQ, featuring Reece Madlisa, Zuma, and ThackzinDJ. At one point, Karabo had to hold back her laugh, given how serious her gogo looked.
Finally, when they beat dropped, the duo busted their infectious dance moves!
Watch the TikTok video posted on Karabo's account below:
Dancing duo entertain South Africans
Thousands of social media users gathered in the comment section to chat about Karabo and her gogo, who never fails to put a smile on people's faces.
Referring to how the gogo was standing at the beginning of the video, @everybodylove.tee commented:
"Me standing on business in 2026."
@tiro._.o told people on the internet:
"Gogo understood the assignment fully, no emotion shown."
@t33nash stated with a laugh:
"The way she was locked in waiting for the beat drop."
@katlegoher sweetly asked:
"Karabo, which way did you face when praying to God for a cool gogo?"
An entertained @shabila_darling exclaimed:
"I am curious to see her pictures when she was young!"
Source: Briefly News
