A Joburg content creator, @k_moloi, posted a dance challenge video with her gogo on 19 November 2025 that had people split between laughing and feeling sorry for the grandmother. The pair danced to Jab Jab Jab by Officixl Rsa & Scott Maphuma in the hallway of their home, with the challenge involving boxing movements timed to the lyrics.

The routine started off well. The young woman threw a punch to her gogo's left, and the older woman dodged. Then she punched right, and gogo moved to avoid it. The song's lyrics say "punch" during these moments, which led the granddaughter to throw her fists. When the lyrics switch to "jab jab jab jab," both women start miming as though they are boxing each other in sync, moving their hands back and forth like they're in a match.

Everything seemed fun until the end. The young woman finished the challenge by holding her fist up to her gogo's head and giving her a push backwards. The grandmother's face showed she wasn't expecting that move at all, and viewers caught it immediately.

The video went viral, with over 560,000 reactions and more than 4,000 comments. Most people came to gogo's defense, saying the last push was unnecessary and unfair. Some pointed out that the grandmother seemed confused during parts of the dance, actually moving her head towards the punches instead of dodging them properly. Others joked about how the ending broke their hearts and demanded justice for gogo.

Mzansi defends gogo

South Africans rushed to the comment section to defend TikToker @k_moloi's grandmother:

@yola questioned:

"Why is Gogo going towards the punches 😭"

@sxovango said:

"The last push was unnecessary, though."

@msiyanko loved:

"The last punch for me 😂😁"

@joseph_jojo felt:

"The end breaks my heart😏"

@ciks complained:

"No, no, that last push girl, it's not right!"

@rochanne demanded:

"Haibo, Karabo. Justice for Gogo 😭"

@h_trophy asked:

"Was the last part really necessary 😂😂"

@hero_emanuel said:

"You didn't do that last punch😭😭"

@mrembula warned:

"Heyi, don't do that to Gogo 😂😂😂"

@craezy_blyck_boi noted:

"The definition of life circle (when you grow old, you become a child with the appearance of an adult)🤣😂🤣 Eix magogo!"

